WorkBeaver Launches Public Beta to Bring AI Agents to Everyone

Revolutionary AI platform opens its doors to early adopters, offering a no-code solution to automate repetitive tasks with a single demonstration. Featuring compatibility with almost all applications, without requiring any special permissions, AES-256 encryption, and zero-knowledge protocols, WorkBeaver aims to save users hours of manual work each month while prioritizing security and privacy.

WorkBeaver, the groundbreaking AI-powered workflow automation platform, today announces the public launch of its Beta program. Designed to tackle repetitive tasks through a simple "teach-by-showing" interface, WorkBeaver empowers users to demonstrate a workflow once-such as form-filling, email follow-ups, or data entry-and let the platform replicate these actions automatically.

No-Code Automation for Everyone

WorkBeaver removes the technical barriers to creating automations. Rather than requiring programming expertise or complex scripting, the platform learns from direct user demonstration. Whether you're scheduling appointments, transferring data between applications, or setting routine reminders, WorkBeaver streamlines the process with just a few clicks.

Security and Compliance

Recognizing the importance of data protection, WorkBeaver implements AES-256 "military-grade" encryption and zero-knowledge protocols, ensuring that only you can access your confidential workflows. The platform also meets GDPR and SOC 2 standards, offering peace of mind for businesses with strict compliance requirements.

Early Beta Pricing

Beta registrants can lock in lifetime discounted pricing for a limited time. As part of the Early Adopter Tiers, subscribers gain access to all Standard Tier features at a reduced rate before the official public launch pricing goes into effect. A free 7-day trial is also available, allowing users to test-drive WorkBeaver's capabilities with no commitment.

Getting Started

To join the Beta, sign up on the WorkBeaver website. Installation takes less than a minute on both Mac (macOS 11.6 or newer) and Windows (Windows 10 or newer). Once installed, simply demonstrate your repetitive tasks-click by click, keystroke by keystroke-and let WorkBeaver handle them in the background so you can focus on strategic, high-impact work.

About WorkBeaver

WorkBeaver is on a mission to revolutionize efficiency and empower users to do more by doing less. By offering an accessible, no-code automation platform, WorkBeaver helps entrepreneurs, small businesses, and enterprises eliminate the time sink of repetitive tasks while maintaining the highest standards of security.

SOURCE: WorkBeaver

