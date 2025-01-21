CARET Legal and Lawmatics Announce Integration, Streamlining the Entire Law Firm Client Lifecycle

CARET Legal , a leading legal practice management platform for attorneys and legal professionals, today announces its new public API, along with the first out of the box integration with launch partner Lawmatics, the leading CRM, client intake, and marketing automation platform for law firms.

In the ever-evolving world of legal technology, having a platform that can partner and integrate with the best solutions is essential. Through its new API, CARET Legal can do just this--offering the flexibility to add custom applications along with leveraging 'out of the box' integrations, starting with leading CRM Lawmatics.

Through this new integration, CARET Legal and Lawmatics clients can instantly sync client data, removing the need for time-consuming data entry and reducing the risk of costly manually created errors.

"Many clients choose to run their business on CARET Legal alone, but we recognize that specialized vendors can bring more functionality to the table. By providing a comprehensive client experience from start to finish with our new API and Lawmatics integration, we help law firms build stronger relationships and drive repeat business." says Greg Reynolds, Chief Technology Officer at CARET.

Matt Spiegel CEO of Lawmatics adds: "Attorneys and their teams shouldn't have to spend their valuable time moving data from one platform to another. With the integration in CARET Legal, we've automated that process, allowing law firms to focus on what matters most - better serving their clients and growing their practice."

A seamless client management experience

Transferring data between systems has long been a tedious and time-consuming task for many firms, leading to error-prone processes and wasted time and expense. The CARET Legal integration with Lawmatics streamlines the entire client lifecycle, allowing legal teams to manage every phase of the relationship without the burden of manual and duplicative entry. Legal teams will now be able to shift their energy to high-impact and revenue generating activities.

With this integration firms can:

Capture more leads . Convert more prospects into paying clients with optimized intake processes.

Enhance the client experience . Provide an accelerated, personalized client experience from initial inquiry to case resolution.

Ensure data consistency. Keep all important case information up to date across systems, minimizing the risk of errors or missing information.

By automating data transfer, the Lawmatics integration with CARET Legal empowers firms to reduce administrative burdens, boost efficiency, and ensure critical case details are always accurate.

This new integration is now available to CARET Legal and Lawmatics customers, and the CARET Legal API is also available for developers to create functionality tailored to a firm's specific needs. Visit https://caretlegal.com/public-api/ to learn more.

About CARET

CARET provides leading practice management and fintech platforms to thousands of legal firms across the world, empowering highly skilled professionals to refocus their expertise on what truly matters. CARET serves more midmarket law firms than any other provider through its portfolio of practice management platforms including AbacusLaw, Amicus Attorney, Amicus Cloud, and CARET Legal.

CARET Legal, the company's award-winning SaaS platform, combines the power of automated legal workflows, robust matter management, insightful dashboards, seamless client communication tools, full legal accounting, integrated payment processing and more to enhance the business of law.

To learn more, visit CARETLegal.com

About Lawmatics

Lawmatics is the #1 CRM for law firms, offering marketing automation, legal client intake, performance analytics, and much more - all in one easy-to-use software. With Lawmatics, law firms win more business, streamline operations, delight clients, and grow profitability. Founded in 2017, Lawmatics is headquartered in San Diego.

To learn more, visit lawmatics.com.

