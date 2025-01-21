Globalboost Launches Privacy-Focused 'boostr.live' Video Communications Service Amid Crypto Surges for XRP, Solana, and Official Trump Memecoin

Globalboost, the cryptocurrency project behind the BSTY coin, has announced the launch of boostr.live - a new privacy-focused video communications service that provides a free, secure, peer-to-peer conversation platform.

The crypto market has seen significant activity recently, with coins like Ripple's XRP, Solana (SOL), and Dogecoin (DOGE) experiencing notable surges. XRP has soared over 50% in the past month, while Solana and Dogecoin have also seen impressive gains. These gains have captured the attention of the crypto community and showcased the dynamic nature of the digital asset landscape.

Amidst these market shifts, Globalboost's BSTY coin, which has been in operation since the early days of cryptocurrency, has the potential to emerge as a promising newcomer. The launch of boostr.live underscores Globalboost's commitment to providing innovative, secure solutions for its community and the broader crypto ecosystem.

"Privacy and security are paramount in today's digital landscape, especially for those working in the cryptocurrency space," said Bruce Porter, CEO of Globalboost. "With boostr, we're empowering our community and others to have safe, unfettered conversations without the fear of corrupted applications or servers potentially recording their interactions."

Key features of boostr.live include:

Peer-to-Peer Architecture: boostr.live calls are conducted directly between users' browsers, without the need for centralized servers, ensuring conversations remain private and free from potential tampering or eavesdropping.

End-to-End Encryption: All boostr.live calls are encrypted from end to end, providing an additional layer of security to protect users' communications.

Instant Connectivity: Users can start a new video call with a single click without creating an account or installing anything.

Robust Collaboration Tools: Besides HD video and audio, boostr.live supports screen sharing, text chat, and file sharing to facilitate productive remote meetings and discussions.

Open-Source Technology: boostr.live is built on WebRTC (Web Real-Time Communication) technology, allowing for real-time audio and video communication directly through web browsers without the need for additional plugins or software installations.

"As decentralized technologies continue to disrupt traditional industries, we're excited to bring boostr's privacy-first video communications to the Globalboost ecosystem," added Bruce Porter. "This peer-to-peer solution empowers our community and beyond to have the secure conversations necessary to drive innovation and progress in the crypto space."

boostr.live is now available at https://boostr.live.

For more information about Globalboost and its cryptocurrency project, please visit https://www.globalboo.st.

