Ainos, Inc.: Water Tower Research Spotlights Ainos' AI Nose Programs and Strategic Milestones for 2025

Report highlights greater visibility in AI Nose developments, including robotics, smart manufacturing, elderly care monitoring, and women's health testing

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / January 21, 2025 / Ainos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMD)(NASDAQ:AIMDW) ("Ainos" or the "Company"), a pioneer of digiting scent and low-dose interferon therapeutics, today announced that Water Tower Research ("WTR") has published a report projecting increased visibility for the Company's transformative AI Nose programs. The report emphasizes anticipated progress for AI Nose across multiple sectors, including robotics, smart manufacturing, elderly care, and women's health.

Key Highlights from the Report:

AI Nose Technology: Ainos' Flagship Innovation

Robotics Integration: WTR noted that Ainos's strategic focus on positioning its AI Nose technology as a critical sensory enhancement for robotics and humanoid applications. The Company is actively seeking partnerships to integrate olfactory capabilities, addressing a pivotal gap in robot functionality.

Smart Manufacturing: In collaboration with Japanese partners, Ainos has developed a Volatile Organic Compounds ("VOC") sensing program with nearly 80% accuracy in identifying 22 VOCs across 761 test samples at semiconductor factories. WTR highlighted Ainos' plans for mass production by 1H2025, signaling significant potential in smart factory applications.

Elderly Care Monitoring: The report emphasizes Ainos' efforts to address Japan's aging population with an AI-driven telehealth system for long-term care facilities. The system monitors the elderly's hygiene and health by detecting VOCs linked to bowel movements and urine, with mass production also targeted for 1H2025. This program could facilitate the growing elderly care challenges in Japan's aging population. By 2040, Japan is projected to face a shortfall of approximately 570,000 caregivers, with a third of its population aged 65 and older.

Ainos Flora: Transforming Women's Health Testing The first-generation Ainos Flora device, featuring non-invasive, handheld, portable, and reusable characteristics, demonstrated up to 94% accuracy in detecting vaginal infections and common sexually transmitted infections ("STIs") during clinical trials. The second-generation Ainos Flora, optimized for at-home testing, is slated to begin clinical studies in 1H25. This development aligns with the growing demand for POCT, which currently represents approximately 31% of all STI tests, reflecting a large market opportunity.

VELDONA® Clinical Trials Remain on Track

Clinical trials in Taiwan on Sjogren's syndrome and HIV-related oral warts are expected to begin in 1H25, with completion anticipated in 2026. Animal health application for feline chronic gingivostomatitis ("FCGS") is on track for completion in 1H25. Ainos plans to submit Investigational New Drug ("IND") applications for U.S. trials by 2H25, paving the way for global therapeutic expansion.

Strategic Partnerships and Business Model

WTR highlighted Ainos' commitment to driving innovation while leveraging partnerships for manufacturing, distribution, and commercialization. This approach enables Ainos to focus its capital on product design and development. Ainos is actively engaging in discussions to establish partnerships for the Veldona program to advance the regulatory process and expand development across additional countries.

Link to the WTR report

About Ainos, Inc.

Headquartered in San Diego, California, Ainos, Inc. develops disruptive medical and healthcare solutions based on its proprietary AI Nose and VELDONA® technologies. The name "Ainos" combines "AI" and "Nose" to signify the Company's commitment to enabling AI with the ability to smell and individuals to live healthier. The Company's clinical-stage product pipeline includes AI-driven, telehealth-friendly POCT solutions powered by AI Nose, VELDONA® human and animal oral therapeutics, and human orphan drugs. To learn more, visit https://www.ainos.com. Follow Ainos on X, formerly known as Twitter, (@AinosInc) and LinkedIn to stay up-to-date.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "approximate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "predict," "project," "target," "future," "likely," "strategy," "foresee," "may," "guidance," "potential," "outlook," "forecast," "should," "will" or other similar words or phrases. Similarly, statements that describe the Company's objectives, plans or goals are, or may be, forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based only on the Company's current beliefs, expectations, and assumptions. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of the Company's control. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Important factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from the projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations discussed in this press release include, among others, the cost of production and sales potential of the products announced in this press release; the Company's dependence on projected revenues from the sale of current or future products; the Company's limited cash and history of losses; the Company's ability to achieve profitability; the Company's ability to raise additional capital to continue the Company's product development; the ability to accurately predict the future operating results of the Company; the ability to advance Ainos' current or future product candidates through clinical trials, obtain marketing approval and ultimately commercialize any product candidates the Company develops; the ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of Ainos' product candidates; delays in completing the development and commercialization of the Company's current and future product candidates, which could result in increased costs to the Company, delay or limit the ability to generate revenue and adversely affect the business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects of the Company; intense competition and rapidly advancing technology in the Company's industry that may outpace its technology; customer demand for the products and services the Company develops; the accuracy of third-party market research data, the impact of competitive or alternative products, technologies and pricing; disruption in research and development facilities; lawsuits and other claims by third parties or investigations by various regulatory agencies governing the Company's operations; potential cybersecurity attacks; increased requirements and costs related to cybersecurity; the Company's ability to realize the benefits of third party licensing agreements; the Company's ability to obtain and maintain intellectual property protection for Ainos product candidates; compliance with applicable laws, regulations and tariffs; continued listing on and compliance with the applicable regulations of the Nasdaq Capital Market; and the Company's success in managing growth. A more complete description of these risk factors and others is included in the "Risk Factors" section of Ainos' Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and other public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), many of which risks are beyond the Company's control. In addition to the risks described above and in the Company's filings with the SEC, other unknown or unpredictable factors also could cause actual results to differ materially from the projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations discussed in this press release.

The forward-looking statements made in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent Ainos' views only as of today and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Ainos undertakes no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any such obligation to, publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or changes to the future results over time or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact Information

Feifei Shen

ir@ainos.com

