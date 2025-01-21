Founder Col Needham Becomes Executive Chair, Nikki Santoro Named CEO, Positioning IMDb for Next Phase of Innovation and Growth

IMDb (www.imdb.com), the world's most popular and authoritative source for information on movies, TV shows, and celebrities, today announced that Founder Chief Executive Officer Col Needham has transitioned to the role of Founder Executive Chair. Nikki Santoro, who has served as IMDb Chief Operating Officer since 2021, has been appointed the Chief Executive Officer of IMDb. This marks a significant milestone in the company's 35-year history, with Santoro becoming only the second CEO and the first woman to hold the role.

In his new role as Founder Executive Chair, Needham will provide strategic guidance, consult on key initiatives, and serve as a global ambassador for IMDb. This transition comes after more than three decades of Needham's pioneering leadership, during which he founded IMDb in 1990 and built it into the world's leading source of entertainment information as its CEO. Needham will continue to be based in the IMDb office in Bristol, England. He will also maintain his roles as a board member of Into Film and Film Independent, while serving as Global Brand Ambassador for the British Board of Film Classification.

"After founding IMDb and serving as CEO for 35 years, I've chosen to transition into my new role as Founder Executive Chair, passing the torch to Nikki Santoro as our new CEO," said Col Needham. "Nikki's strategic vision, deep understanding of our customers and products, and commitment to innovation have already delivered impressive business results during her tenure as COO. Her track record of driving growth and enhancing our products and services makes her the ideal person to guide IMDb into a new era. I look forward to continuing to work closely with Nikki and the talented IMDb team in my new role as we build on IMDb's legacy and shape the future of entertainment information."

"Taking on the role of CEO at IMDb is both a tremendous honor and an exciting challenge," said Nikki Santoro, CEO of IMDb. "I'm committed to leading our global team as we continue to elevate IMDb as the world's premier entertainment resource, connecting global audiences with the content they love and supporting industry professionals with unparalleled data and insights, all powered by cutting-edge technology and a passionate community. As we navigate the rapidly evolving landscapes of technology and entertainment, IMDb will be at the forefront, delighting fans, empowering creators, and informing industry decisions."

Santoro brings a unique blend of product expertise, technological acumen, and industry insight to her role. Since joining IMDb in 2016, she has been instrumental in driving the company's growth and innovation. As IMDb COO since 2021, she spearheaded strategic development across all facets of the business, including advertising, content, product, technology, and user experience, while managing profit and loss statement responsibility for all IMDb businesses. Under her leadership, IMDb has expanded its core database, enhanced its IMDbPro service for professionals, and leveraged emerging technologies to serve hundreds of millions of global customers. With over two decades of experience in technology and product development, including leadership positions at Amazon, Microsoft, and The Weather Channel, Santoro has consistently demonstrated her ability to merge innovative technology with meaningful customer connections. Her passion for transforming the entertainment landscape through technology and her commitment to diversity and inclusion in both tech and entertainment sectors position her well to lead IMDb into its next phase of growth and innovation.

This leadership transition comes as IMDb celebrates its 35th anniversary year, reflecting the company's enduring relevance and ability to adapt and thrive in a dynamic industry and digital landscape. Under Santoro's leadership, IMDb will continue to focus on enhancing its core database, growing its advertising, IMDbPro membership service, and licensing businesses, and leveraging emerging technologies to deliver unparalleled entertainment experiences and insights to its global audience.

These initiatives aim to enhance entertainment experiences and provide valuable insights for the company's diverse stakeholders, including 250 million monthly visitors, industry professionals at every career stage, advertisers, and partners. As it evolves, IMDb remains committed to shaping the future of entertainment information, supporting entertainment industry career growth, and offering innovative advertising solutions. To mark this new era and celebrate the leadership changes, IMDb will host an industry dinner in Park City, Utah on January 27. This private event underscores IMDb's dedication to fostering industry connections and progress in the digital entertainment landscape. This private event underscores IMDb's dedication to fostering industry connections and progress in the digital entertainment landscape.

