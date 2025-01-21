Microsoft CMO for Commercial Cloud and AI is focused on AI-driven Innovation

Cognite, the global leader in Data and AI for industry, announced today that Alysa Taylor, Microsoft's Chief Marketing Officer for Commercial Cloud and AI, will join its board of directors.

"We are thrilled to welcome Alysa to the Cognite Board of Directors," said Girish Rishi, Chairman and CEO of Cognite. "Alysa's wealth of knowledge in Data and AI and deep experience in driving market adoption of enterprise-class platforms will be invaluable as Cognite continues to lead in the Industrial AI space."

As CMO for Commercial Cloud and AI, Taylor currently drives the commercialization of Microsoft's fastest-growing areas of the business. Her portfolio includes Azure's Infrastructure, Data AI, Digital Applications, and Microsoft Cloud Industry solutions, which together enable digital and AI transformation for organizations of all sizes across the globe. She has delivered broad impact for Microsoft since joining the company in 2004 and has played a pivotal role in driving business value and growth for the broader commercial business.

"I am delighted to be appointed to Cognite's Board of Directors," said Taylor. "This is an exciting opportunity to contribute to a company that is at the forefront of AI and innovation. I look forward to working with the team to create value for our stakeholders."

Taylor is known for her ability to identify emerging trends and align them with customer needs. She will be a driving force in shaping Cognite's strategic direction and amplifying impact across the industrial landscape.

