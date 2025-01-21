TriMas Packaging, the largest operating group of TriMas (NASDAQ: TRS), is excited to announce its participation in two upcoming trade shows, where the Company will showcase its diverse portfolio of innovative and sustainable dispensing and closure product solutions.

TriMas Packaging will be attending the following trade shows:

Paris Packaging Week

Date: January 28-29 th , 2025

, 2025 Location: Paris Porte de Versailles, Paris, France

Booth: Q62 in the PCD showcase

TriMas Packaging's family of brands will present their core dispensing and closure product offerings alongside their latest sustainable innovations. Featured products include the new Singolo fully recyclable foaming dispenser pump, an enhanced version of the original Singolo 2cc dispenser, 100% polyethylene terephthalate (PET) jars for hair care applications, and advanced color cosmetic packaging, such as 100% polypropylene (PP) lip gloss containers and compacts. The exhibit will also feature high-end fragrance pumps and closures, complete with a full range of decoration options, including metallization, high-gloss coating and hot stamping.

LUXE PACK

Date: February 12-13 th , 2025

, 2025 Location: L.A. Convention Center, Los Angeles, California

Booth: B23

Making its debut at this event, TriMas Packaging will spotlight its comprehensive beauty and personal care portfolio, with a focus on customizable color cosmetic packaging and versatile lotion pumps, specialty treatment pumps and airless dispensing systems. Airless dispensing is used in packaging applications to protect critical lotion formulas from oxidation so consumers may better enjoy the beauty and skin care benefits. Additionally, the showcase will feature sustainable packaging solutions designed to meet the growing demand for eco-conscious options in the beauty sector.

"These events provide valuable opportunities for TriMas Packaging as we continue to expand our presence in the growing beauty, cosmetic and personal care markets," said Fabio Salik, TriMas Packaging Group President. "From prestige fragrance pumps and fully recyclable dispensing solutions to advanced makeup and skin care packaging, our offerings reflect our commitment to innovation, sustainability and meeting the evolving demands of our customers worldwide."

About TriMas Packaging

TriMas Packaging serves its global customers with its market-leading brands, consisting of Rieke, Affaba Ferrari, Rapak, Taplast, Plastic Srl and Aarts Packaging. TriMas Packaging designs and manufactures a comprehensive array of dispensing, closure and flexible packaging solutions for a broad range of end markets including the beauty and personal care, food and beverage, home care, pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, and industrial and agricultural markets. With approximately 2,200 dedicated employees and 26 locations worldwide, TriMas Packaging's innovative solutions and services are designed to enhance customers' ability to dispense, transport and store their products safely and securely in an ever-changing marketplace. For more information, please visit www.trimaspackaging.com.

About TriMas

TriMas manufactures a diverse set of products primarily for the consumer products, aerospace and industrial markets through its TriMas Packaging, TriMas Aerospace and Specialty Products groups. Our approximately 3,400 dedicated employees in 13 countries provide customers with a wide range of innovative and quality product solutions through our market-leading businesses. Our TriMas family of businesses has strong brand names in the markets served, and operates under a common set of values and strategic priorities under the TriMas Business Model. TriMas is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker symbol "TRS," and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan. For more information, please visit www.trimas.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250121502870/en/

Contacts:

Kristin Reim

Communications Specialist

(615) 927-1908

kristin.reim@trimas.com