PXP, a leading omnichannel global payment platform and innovative industry disruptor, is announcing the launch of its industry-redefining technology platform, PXP Unity. Marking a shift in payments, PXP offers a single integration into a commerce ecosystem that makes business simpler, better and more connected. It promises to transform and empower merchants with next generation POS and online services, providing more control over their transaction data, smart routing options, and a catalogue of easily-integrated services that they can deploy as and when they need them through just one integration with PXP.

The announcement comes at a transformative moment for the industry, with a comprehensive PXP survey conducted by leading polling firm Censuswide revealing strong merchant demand for digital transformation and unified commerce solutions. The research findings demonstrate how fundamentally merchants' needs are evolving:

64% of merchants now view payment technology as a strategic growth driver, rather than just an operational necessity, signaling a major shift in how businesses view their payments infrastructure.

Enterprises in particular recognize the transformative power of payments technology, with 74% of large businesses prioritizing capabilities like real-time business intelligence, intelligent payment routing, and AI-enhanced platform features as vital to their operations.

When evaluating payment platforms, merchants prioritize robust security and fraud prevention (35%), followed by guaranteed reliability during peak periods (28%), and the ability to unify all payment channels and providers in a single platform (21%).

Looking ahead, merchants see payments innovation as key to their future success, with 59% focused on creating unique payment experiences and 56% planning to pioneer new commerce models through smart payment tech.

PXP Unity is a cloud-native, scalable and integrated platform that's built on AI-powered engineering practices, representing the next generation of unified global technology platforms. One of the most advanced platforms in the world and built entirely in-house from the ground up, PXP Unity integrates cutting-edge engineering, flexible service catalogue, advanced real-time data reporting, and streamlined payment processing to accelerate merchants' time to value.

Amongst its stand-out features is the platform's ability to transform raw real-time transaction data into actionable insights, empowering merchants with intuitive dashboards that turn complex data into clear strategic direction, including important metrics such as transaction success rates, refusal patterns, payment methods, and scheme performance. Merchants can also drill down to specific parameters and granular insights, including direct connection to a data warehouse for deep and predictive analysis to inform future growth strategies.

PXP Unity also offers a level of self-service unrivalled by other platforms, enabling merchants to adapt the platform's features to their own business blueprint, and control how and where each transaction flows. This granular control transforms complexity into strategic advantage, letting merchants design the perfect payment experience.

Backed by years of industry expertise, PXP's platform sets new standards in commerce technology, with every feature and integration being precision-crafted and designed to streamline processes and unlock new growth opportunities.?

PXP Unity reflects PXP's significant investment in both technology and business innovation and offers:

A unified cloud-native global payments platform, processing payments across multiple channels, including online and in-store across a multitude of sectors including gaming, retail, hospitality and cruise, enabling merchants to meet customers at every touchpoint.

Sleek, intuitive and mobile-responsive UI and UX across all merchant channels and devices, including real-time transaction data reporting and advanced analytics dashboard.

Customisable reports and saved queries to meet specific business needs, providing actionable insights, scheduled reports, and direct access to real-time data points.

AI-powered engineering practices to optimise development quality and speed

Merchant control over transaction routing for cost, performance, or redundancy, ensuring every transaction takes the perfect path.

Comprehensive microservice catalogue, enabling rapid innovation, instant scaling, and continuous evolution of features.

Self-service options, enabling merchants to independently plug and play, configure and manage their payment services and processes, with intuitive interfaces that reduce reliance on manual support.

Customisable webhook notifications to receive real-time updates about any event at any level, for any service.

Freedom to select a single service and adopt it in isolation or combine several services together to build a holistic payments experience.

Next-generation in-store (stand-alone and integrated POS as well as SoftPOS) and online technology.

Scalable and robust infrastructure designed to handle high transaction volumes without compromising performance.

Not only does PXP Unity offer next-generation payment services and greater operational resilience, it simplifies commerce for merchants and businesses by removing friction to speed up integration, improve payment experience and give merchants more control over how their transactions flow.

Kamran Hedjri, Group CEO for PXP, comments: "In today's fast-changing payment landscape, we know that merchants need even more dynamic and feature-rich payment platforms. PXP is breaking the boundaries of traditional commerce and technology, with architecture that transforms merchants' payment processing and acceptance capabilities. The PXP Unity platform is where commerce is unified and amplified, and payments are reimagined to deliver the future of payments today. It is future-ready by design, empowering merchants with continuous service evolution and emerging technology innovation.

Salvatore Cicero, Group CTO for PXP, added: "PXP Unity is more than just a platform; it is the culmination of relentless dedication, innovative engineering, and a vision to redefine global commerce. By bringing together cutting-edge technology, merchant-centric design, and a scalable infrastructure, PXP Unity empowers businesses to take full control of their payment processes. PXP Unity represents the intersection of advanced technology and practical solutions, delivering unmatched flexibility, actionable insights, and the agility to adapt to an ever-evolving payments landscape. It is a game-changer for merchants and a proud milestone for the entire PXP team."

"With a single link, PXP Unity empowers merchants to customize their payment configurations without the friction and complexities of managing multiple integrations. Tested with selected merchants across various sectors, the feedback has been outstanding. Featuring speed, agility, and future-proof technology, the PXP Unity platform supports the entire business ecosystem beyond payments, ensuring seamless performance and more connected commerce

The launch of our new platform marks a pivotal moment for PXP, establishing a fresh business direction that sets a new standard in the payments landscape. PXP Unity embodies our vision to be the fintech partner of choice, revolutionizing global commerce with a steadfast commitment to continuous growth, innovation, and trusted expertise. As new innovations emerge, PXP Unity will stand alongside our merchants, creating value beyond every transaction. One partner, one link. We handle the rest.

About PXP

PXP is a tech platform that makes commerce simpler, better, and more connected. With just one connection to PXP, merchants can unlock a world of commerce across online, mobile, and point-of-sale channels. Powered by a suite of financial services, multiple acquiring connections-including an in-house acquiring license-and diverse alternative payment methods, PXP processes over €30 billion annually through our unified gateway. Connect once to our global commerce ecosystem to supercharge your growth by unifying payments, streamlining operations, and getting access endless opportunities. Learn more about the PXP family of companies at: http://pxp.io/.

