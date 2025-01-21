Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 21.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
STRONG BUY! Kurs eskaliert - A Star is Born!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.01.2025 15:06 Uhr
33 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

North Bay Resources Inc.: North Bay Resources Acquires 70% Interest in the Bishop Gold Mill, Inyo County, California

Finanznachrichten News

BISHOP, Calif., Jan. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North Bay Resources Inc. (the "Company" or "North Bay") (OTC: NBRI) is pleased to announce it has entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire an additional 14.5% of the Bishop Gold Mill (the "Mill"), bringing total ownership to 70%. The 96 ton per day mill is located north of Bishop, California. The Company has recently acquired and installed additional gold extraction equipment including centrifuge in a gravity primary position (see press release dated January 10, 2025) based on a December 2024 metallurgical study (see press release dated December 16, 2024) showing a 97% recovery of gold, with head grade of 0,9 ounces per ton, from its Fran Gold Project.

The Company has entered into an agreement with the note holder, CMC Metals Ltd. (TSXV: CMB) ("CMC"), and the current minority owner 1436132 BC Ltd., a private Canadian company, to acquire an additional 14.5% of 0877887 BC Ltd. ("087") for a total interest of 70%. The primary asset of 087 is the Bishop Gold Mill. Within this transaction, North Bay acquires a total interest of 70% of 087, in addition to prior payments and issuances to date, by assuming the amended cash payments and common share transfers to CMC as follows:

Cash Payments:

  • $12,500 payable on signing
  • $12,500 payable on February 15, 2025
  • $12,500 payable on April 1, 2025
  • $50,000 payable on July 7, 2025
  • $25,000 payable August 15, 2025
  • $50,000 payable September 25, 2025

Share Payments:

  • $200,000 CAD in common shares of North Bay to be delivered on signing at a foreign exchange rate CAD/USD of $0.70 and share price of $0.0009 totaling 155,555,556 Restricted Shares subject to a minimum hold period of 1 year and representing approximately 2% of shares outstanding.

These are the final payments due under the Purchase Agreement and upon completion CMC will no longer hold a security interest in the Mill. North Bay will remain the Operator. The Company CEO, Jared Lazerson, is the CEO and a shareholder of 1436132 B.C. Ltd, but has no affiliation with CMC.

Corporate Update
The Company has entered an agreement with Investing News Network for media services at a rate of $2,500 CAD per month for 1 year effective March 1, 2025. The Company has amended an agreement with the Sabean Group for media services from $20,000 per month to $10,000 per month effective January 1, 2025.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

NORTH BAY RESOURCES INC.

Jared Lazerson
CEO

info@northbay-resources.com

northbay-resources.com

X: @NorthBayRes

YouTube: North Bay Resources - YouTube

LinkedIn: North Bay Resources Inc | LinkedIn

This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.