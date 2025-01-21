Nature's Miracle Holding Inc. Signs Non-Binding Letter of Intent to Acquire Pangea, which would Accelerate Growth Through Synergies

ONTARIO, Calif., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nature's Miracle Holding Inc. (OTC PINK: NMHI) ("Nature's Miracle" or the "Company"), a leader in vertical farming technology and infrastructure, today announced that on January 19, 2025, it has signed a non-binding letter of intent ("LOI") to acquire 100% of Pangea Global Technologies, Inc. ("Pangea"), a leading manufacturer of LED lighting and technology solutions provider. If completed, the acquisition is intended to create synergies and unlock growth opportunities by leveraging Pangea's distribution network in the U.S. and over two decades of experience in the Company's core business of LED lighting and technology.

Pursuant to the LOI, Nature's Miracle would provide a total consideration of 3,500,000 shares. Additionally, Nature's Miracle would agree to provide Pangea with $2.0 Million in working capital pursuant to this transaction. The LOI is a non-binding expression of the parties' mutual intent and does not constitute a legally enforceable obligation to consummate the proposed transaction. Any binding agreement will result only from the execution of definitive transaction documents subject to terms and conditions satisfactory to both parties.

Based in California and with manufacturing facilities in Mexico, Pangea delivers technology solutions and high-performance, specification grade LED lighting through its three brands: Visionaire Lighting, LLC, RapidGrow LED Technologies and Pangea Software Inc. Pangea reported audited revenues of $38.5 million and adjusted EBITDA of $2 million for 2023. With more than 350,000 square feet of research and development, testing, and manufacturing facility space in Mexico, Pangea is a vertically integrated operation that produces all of its products in-house. It also offers PANGEA SaaS platform, which allows for advanced lighting controls and energy management solutions. Pangea's sales network makes use of 48 agencies with over 600 sales representatives throughout the U.S. Pangea's customers include well-known retailers such as Walmart, Target, Top Golf, Best Buy, and Lowe's, as well as government agencies such as NASA. Pangea's software solutions cater to clients such as Toyota, Vance Airforce Base, and Central Florida Express Authority.

Mr. James Li, Chairman and CEO of Nature's Miracle, commented, "We are extremely excited about the potential of this strategic acquisition, which aligns with our commitment to becoming a leader in LED lighting and vertical farming. By combining forces, we anticipate accelerated growth with a strengthened balance sheet, reduced costs, optimized supply chain, and broader product offerings. We are confident that the acquisition, when consummated, can significantly advance our leadership in vertical farming infrastructure and improve our shareholder value creation. We also expect to further explore strategic partnerships and M&A opportunities to facilitate our relisting effort with Nasdaq. We appreciate Pangea's efforts in developing cutting-edge lighting technologies and we look forward to working with Pangea's talented team to bring our shared vision of sustainable value creation to life."

Bryan Fried, CEO of Pangea, stated, "We believe the potential combination of Pangea with Nature's Miracle poses significant growth opportunities for both parties as it will promote synergies, reducing costs for our Mexico operations through an optimized supply chain. We are thrilled to join forces with Nature's Miracle to deliver enhanced value to our clients, improve our competitive advantages, and drive sustainable growth in the industry."

About Nature's Miracle Holding Inc.

Nature's Miracle (www.Nature-Miracle.com) is a growing agriculture technology company providing products and services to growers in the Controlled Environment Agriculture ("CEA") industry around the world. The company has recently launched EV and bitcoin businesses, all energy dependent as CEA.

About Pangea

PANGEA Global Technologies, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of LED lighting and technology solutions provider. PANGEA Global Technologies contains three brands: Visionaire Lighting, LLC, RapidGrow LED Technologies and Pangea Software Inc. With more than 350,000 square feet of research and development, testing, and manufacturing facility space in North America, PANGEA Global Technologies is a vertically integrated operation that produces all products in-house and is the provider of the PANGEA SaaS platform. Visionaire Lighting, established in 2000, has accumulated total sales more than $725 million since its inception. Visionaire specializes in LED lighting for commercial & industrial and public sector industries. RapidGrow LED Technologies produces and sells LED lighting to the emerging indoor farming industries. Pangea Software is a SaaS platform created with the idea that lighting is the most universally powered location in the outdoor world and therefore a logical place to deliver a software solution. The platform, at its core, allows for advanced lighting controls and energy management solutions. Pangea has developed integrations and features that include preventative maintenance alerts, energy monitoring and reduction tools, environmental data collection, camera integration and other features integrating artificial intelligence.

Forward-Looking Statements

