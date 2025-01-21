Metrocity Bankshares, Inc. Reports Earnings For Fourth Quarter And Year Ended 2024

ATLANTA, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. ("MetroCity" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MCBS), holding company for Metro City Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $16.2 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $16.7 million, or $0.65 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024, and $11.3 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023. For the year ended December 31, 2024, the Company reported net income of $64.5 million, or $2.52 per diluted share, compared to $51.6 million, or $2.02 per diluted share, for the same period in 2023.

Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights:

Annualized return on average assets was 1.82%, compared to 1.86% for the third quarter of 2024 and 1.29% for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Annualized return on average equity was 15.84%, compared to 16.26% for the third quarter of 2024 and 11.71% for the fourth quarter of 2023. Excluding average accumulated other comprehensive income, our return on average equity was 16.28% for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 17.25% for the third quarter of 2024 and 12.69% for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Efficiency ratio of 40.5%, compared to 37.0% for the third quarter of 2024 and 45.1% for the fourth quarter of 2023.

Net interest margin was 3.57%, compared to 3.58% for the third quarter of 2024 and 3.17% for the fourth quarter of 2023

Loans held for investment increased by $70.1 million, or 2.3%, to $3.16 billion from the previous quarter.

Full Year 2024 Highlights:

Return on average assets was 1.81%, compared to 1.50% for 2023.

Return on average equity was 16.16%, compared to 14.10% for 2023. Excluding average accumulated other comprehensive income, our return on average equity was 16.71% for 2024, compared to 15.00% for 2023.

Efficiency ratio of 37.8% for 2024, compared to 39.9% for 2023.

Net interest margin increased by 38 basis points to 3.51% from 3.13% for 2023.

Total assets increased by $91.2 million, or 2.6%, to $3.59 billion from $3.50 billion at December 31, 2023.

Results of Operations

Net Income

Net income was $16.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, a decrease of $466,000, or 2.8%, from $16.7 million for the third quarter of 2024. This decrease was primarily due to decrease in noninterest income of $1.3 million, an increase in noninterest expense of $666,000 and a decrease in net interest income of $229,000, offset by a decrease in income tax expense of $1.3 million and a decrease in provision for credit losses of $380,000. Net income increased by $4.9 million, or 43.1%, in the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to net income of $11.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. This increase was due to an increase in net interest income of $3.9 million, an increase in noninterest income of $609,000, a decrease in provision for credit losses of $580,000 and a decrease in income tax expense of $172,000, offset by an increase in noninterest expense of $411,000.

Net income was $64.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2024, an increase of $12.9 million, or 25.0%, from $51.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. This increase was due to an increase in net interest income of $16.7 million and an increase in noninterest income of $4.9 million, offset by an increase in noninterest expense of $5.7 million, an increase in income tax expense of $2.5 million and an increase in provision for credit losses of $531,000.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Interest income totaled $52.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, a decrease of $1.2 million, or 2.3%, from the previous quarter, primarily due to a $40.3 million decrease in the average total investments balance, a 22 basis points decrease in the total investments yield and a 12 basis points decrease in the loan yield, offset by a $22.0 million increase in average loan balances. As compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, interest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased by $1.9 million, or 3.8%, primarily due to a 20 basis points increase in the loan yield coupled with a $61.9 million increase in average loan balances.

Interest expense totaled $22.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, a decrease of $990,000, or 4.2%, from the previous quarter, primarily due to a 16 basis points decrease in deposit costs coupled with a $10.2 million decrease in the average deposit balances. As compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2024 decreased by $2.0 million or 8.1%, primarily due to a 50 basis points decrease in deposit costs coupled with a $27.0 million decrease in average deposit balances, offset by a 58 basis points increase in borrowing costs and a $60.3 million increase in the average borrowing balance. The Company currently has interest rate derivative agreements totaling $850.0 million that are designated as cash flow hedges of our deposit accounts indexed to the Effective Federal Funds Rate (currently 4.33%). The weighted average pay rate for these interest rate derivatives is 2.29%. During the fourth quarter of 2024, we recorded a credit to interest expense of $5.1 million from the benefit received on these interest rate derivatives compared to a benefit of $6.4 million and $3.1 million recorded during the third quarter of 2024 and the fourth quarter of 2023, respectively.

The net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 3.57% compared to 3.58% for the previous quarter, a decrease of one basis point. The yield on average interest-earning assets for the fourth quarter of 2024 decreased by 11 basis points to 6.25% from 6.36% for the previous quarter, while the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities for the fourth quarter of 2024 decreased by 14 basis points to 3.55% from 3.69% for the previous quarter. Average earning assets decreased by $18.3 million from the previous quarter, due to a decrease in average total investments of $40.3 million, offset by an increase of $22.0 million in average loan balances. Average interest-bearing liabilities decreased by $10.9 million from the previous quarter as average interest-bearing deposits decreased by $10.2 million and average borrowings decreased slightly by $677,000.

As compared to the same period in 2023, the net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased by 40 basis points to 3.57% from 3.17%, primarily due to an 11 basis points increase in the yield on average interest-earning assets of $3.35 billion and a 36 basis points decrease in the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities of $2.52 billion. Average earning assets for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased by $76.1 million from the fourth quarter of 2023, due to a $61.9 million increase in average loans and a $14.3 million increase in average total investments. Average interest-bearing liabilities for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased by $33.3 million from the fourth quarter of 2023, driven by the increase in average borrowings of $60.3 million, offset by a $27.0 decrease in average interest-bearing deposits.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $5.3 million, a decrease of $1.3 million, or 19.6%, from the third quarter of 2024, primarily due to lower gains on sale from Small Business Administration ("SBA") and residential mortgage loans, servicing income from SBA loans, mortgage loan fees from lower volume and other income from unrealized losses recognized on our equity securities, offset by higher servicing income from mortgage loans. SBA loan sales totaled $19.2 million (sales premium of 6.25%) during the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $28.9 million (sales premium of 6.67%) during the third quarter of 2024. Mortgage loan originations totaled $103.3 million during the fourth quarter 2024 compared to $122.4 million during the third quarter of 2024. No mortgage loans were sold during the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $54.2 million of mortgage loan sales (average sales premium of 1.03%) during the third quarter of 2024. During the fourth quarter of 2024, we recorded a $31,000 fair value adjustment charge on our SBA servicing asset compared to a fair value gain of $202,000 during the third quarter of 2024. We also recorded a $232,000 fair value impairment recovery on our mortgage servicing asset during the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to a $252,000 fair value impairment charge recorded during the third quarter of 2024.

Compared to the same period in 2023, noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2024 increased by $609,000, or 12.9%, primarily due to higher gains on sale of SBA loans and servicing income from our mortgage loans, offset by decreases in mortgage loan fees from lower volume and servicing income from SBA loans, as well as lower other income from unrealized losses recognized on our equity securities. During the fourth quarter of 2023, we recorded a $147,000 fair value gain on our SBA servicing asset.

Noninterest income for the year ended December 31, 2024 totaled $23.1 million, an increase of $4.9 million, or 26.7%, from the year ended December 31, 2023, primarily due to higher mortgage loan fees from higher volume, as well as higher gains on sale and servicing income from mortgage loans, offset by decreases in gains on sale and servicing income of SBA loans.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2024 totaled $14.3 million, an increase of $666,000, or 4.9%, from $13.7 million for the third quarter of 2024. This increase was primarily attributable to the increase in salary and employee benefits which included higher commissions from higher loan volume and higher employee salaries, 401k match and FICA taxes, partially offset by lower other real estate owned expenses. Compared to the fourth quarter of 2023, noninterest expense during the fourth quarter of 2024 increased by $411,000, or 3.0%, primarily due to higher salary and employee benefits, occupancy expense, data processing expense, security expense and loan related expenses, offset by lower FDIC insurance premiums and professional fees.

Noninterest expense for the year ended December 31, 2024 totaled $53.4 million, an increase of $5.7 million, or 11.8%, from $47.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2023. This increase was primarily attributable to increases in salaries and employee benefits due to the increase in the number of full time equivalent employees during 2024, higher commissions from higher loan volume and higher employee insurance and stock based compensation. We also recognized higher expenses related to depreciation, rent, data processing, security, audit and accounting services, other real estate owned and FDIC insurance premiums. These expense increases were partially offset by lower loan related expenses and legal fees.

The Company's efficiency ratio was 40.5% for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to 37.0% and 45.1% for the third quarter of 2024 and fourth quarter of 2023, respectively. For the year ended December 31, 2024, the efficiency ratio was 37.8 % compared to 39.9% for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Income Tax Expense

The Company's effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 22.1%, compared to 26.3% for the third quarter of 2024 and 29.7% for the fourth quarter of 2023. The Company's effective tax rate for the year ended December 31, 2024 was 26.1% compared to 28.3% for the year ended December 31, 2023. The decrease in the effective tax rate during the fourth quarter of 2024 was due to a tax provision to tax return adjustment recorded for our 2023 state tax returns filed during the third and fourth quarter of 2024.

Balance Sheet

Total Assets

Total assets were $3.59 billion at December 31, 2024, an increase of $24.8 million, or 0.7%, from $3.57 billion at September 30, 2024, and an increase of $91.2 million, or 2.6%, from $3.50 billion at December 31, 2023. The $24.8 million increase in total assets at December 31, 2024 compared to September 30, 2024 was primarily due to increases in loans held for investment of $70.1 million and interest rate derivatives of $2.9 million, partially offset by decreases in cash and due from banks of $42.4 million and loans held for sale of $4.6 million. The $91.2 million increase in total assets at December 31, 2024 compared to December 31, 2023 was primarily due to increases in cash and due from banks of $94.2 million, loans held for investment of $15.8 million, federal funds sold of $10.9 million, Federal Home Loan Bank stock of $2.4 million and bank owned life insurance of $2.3 million, partially offset by decreases in loans held for sale of $22.3 million and interest rate derivatives of $10.0 million.

Our investment securities portfolio made up only 0.77% of our total assets at December 31, 2024 compared to 0.81% and 0.82% at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.

Loans

Loans held for investment were $3.16 billion at December 31, 2024, an increase of $70.1 million, or 2.3%, compared to $3.09 billion at September 30, 2024, and an increase of $15.8 million, or 0.5%, compared to $3.14 billion at December 31, 2023. The increase in loans at December 31, 2024 compared to September 30, 2024 was due to a $27.0 million increase in residential mortgage loans, a $23.1 million increase in commercial real estate loans, a $14.6 million increase in commercial and industrial loans and a $5.0 million increase in construction and development loans. Loans classified as held for sale totaled $4.6 million and $22.3 million at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. There were no loans classified as held for sale at December 31, 2024.

Deposits

Total deposits were $2.74 billion at December 31, 2024, an increase of $13.7 million, or 0.5%, compared to total deposits of $2.72 billion at September 30, 2024, and an increase of $5.9 million, or 0.2%, compared to total deposits of $2.73 billion at December 31, 2023. The increase in total deposits at December 31, 2024 compared to September 30, 2024 was due to a $58.4 million increase in interest-bearing demand deposits and a $6.6 million increase in money market accounts (includes $38.6 million decrease in brokered money market accounts), offset by a $35.0 million decrease in time deposits and a $16.2 million decrease in noninterest-bearing demand deposits.

Noninterest-bearing deposits were $536.3 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $552.5 million at September 30, 2024 and $512.0 million at December 31, 2023. Noninterest-bearing deposits constituted 19.6% of total deposits at December 31, 2024, compared to 20.3% at September 30, 2024 and 18.7% at December 31, 2023. Interest-bearing deposits were $2.20 billion at December 31, 2024, compared to $2.17 billion at September 30, 2024 and $2.22 billion at December 31, 2023. Interest-bearing deposits constituted 80.4 % of total deposits at December 31, 2024, compared to 79.7% at September 30, 2024 and 81.3% at December 31, 2023.

Uninsured deposits were 24.1% of total deposits at December 31, 2024, compared to 23.6% and 26.5% at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively. As of December 31, 2024, we had $1.29 billion of available borrowing capacity at the Federal Home Loan Bank ($692.6 million), Federal Reserve Discount Window ($551.6 million) and various other financial institutions (fed fund lines totaling $47.5 million).

Asset Quality

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $202,000 during the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to provision for credit losses of $582,000 and $782,000 recorded during the third quarter of 2024 and fourth quarter of 2023, respectively. The provision expense recorded during the fourth quarter of 2024 was primarily due to the increase in reserves allocated to our individually analyzed loans, as well as the increase in general reserves allocated to our commercial and industrial loan portfolio. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans for the fourth quarter of 2024 was 0.01%, compared to net charge-offs of 0.00% for the third quarter of 2024 and 0.04% for the fourth quarter of 2023. Net charge-offs to average loans for the year ended December 31, 2024 was 0.00% compared to 0.02% for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Nonperforming assets totaled $18.4 million, or 0.51% of total assets, at December 31, 2024, an increase of $2.6 million from $15.8 million, or 0.44% of total assets, at September 30, 2024, and an increase of $2.3 million from $16.1 million, or 0.46% of total assets, at December 31, 2023. The increase in nonperforming assets at December 31, 2024 compared to September 30, 2024 was due to a $3.7 million increase in nonaccrual loans offset by a $1.1 million decrease in other real estate owned.

Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans was 0.59% at December 31, 2024, compared to 0.60% at September 30, 2024 and 0.57% at December 31, 2023. Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans was 104.08% at December 31, 2024, compared to 129.85% and 123.36% at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively.

About MetroCity Bankshares, Inc.

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. is a Georgia corporation and a registered bank holding company for its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Metro City Bank, which is headquartered in the Atlanta, Georgia metropolitan area. Founded in 2006, Metro City Bank currently operates 20 full-service branch locations in multi-ethnic communities in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, New York, New Jersey, Texas and Virginia. To learn more about Metro City Bank, visit www.metrocitybank.bank.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release regarding future events and our expectations and beliefs about our future financial performance and financial condition, as well as trends in our business and markets, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of, and subject to the protections of, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not historical in nature and may be identified by references to a future period or periods by the use of the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," "project," "outlook," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may." The forward-looking statements in this press release should not be relied on because they are based on current information and on assumptions that we make about future events and circumstances that are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that are often difficult to predict and beyond our control. As a result of those risks and uncertainties, and other factors, our actual financial results in the future could differ, possibly materially, from those expressed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release and could cause us to make changes to our future plans. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the impact of current and future economic conditions, particularly those affecting the financial services industry, including the effects of declines in the real estate market, high unemployment rates, inflationary pressures, changes in interest rates and slowdowns in economic growth, as well as the financial stress on borrowers as a result of the foregoing; potential impacts of adverse developments in the banking industry highlighted by high-profile bank failures, including impacts on customer confidence, deposit outflows, liquidity and the regulatory response thereto; risks arising from media coverage of the banking industry; risks arising from perceived instability in the banking sector; changes in the interest rate environment, including changes to the federal funds rate, which could have an adverse effect on the Company's profitability; changes in prices, values and sales volumes of residential and commercial real estate; developments in our mortgage banking business, including loan modifications, general demand, and the effects of judicial or regulatory requirements or guidance; competition in our markets that may result in increased funding costs or reduced earning assets yields, thus reducing margins and net interest income; legislation or regulatory changes which could adversely affect the ability of the consolidated Company to conduct business combinations or new operations; changes in tax laws; significant turbulence or a disruption in the capital or financial markets and the effect of a fall in stock market prices on our investment securities; the effects of war or other conflicts including the impacts related to or resulting from Russia's military action in Ukraine or the conflict in Israel and the surrounding region; and adverse results from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions, including as a result of the Company's participation in and execution of government programs. Therefore, the Company can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties to which our business and future financial performance are subject is contained in the sections titled "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q on file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), and in other documents that we file with the SEC from time to time, which are available on the SEC's website, http://www.sec.gov. In addition, our actual financial results in the future may differ from those currently expected due to additional risks and uncertainties of which we are not currently aware or which we do not currently view as, but in the future may become, material to our business or operating results. Due to these and other possible uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or to make predictions based solely on historical financial performance. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law. All forward-looking statements, express or implied, included in this press release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA



















































As of and for the Three Months Ended

As of and for the Year Ended





December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2024

2024

2024

2024

2023

2024

2023

Selected income statement data:











































Interest income

$ 52,614

$ 53,833

$ 54,108

$ 52,358

$ 50,671

$ 212,913

$ 192,827

Interest expense



22,554



23,544



23,396



25,273



24,549



94,767



91,348

Net interest income



30,060



30,289



30,712



27,085



26,122



118,146



101,479

Provision for credit losses



202



582



(128)



(140)



782



516



(15)

Noninterest income



5,321



6,615



5,559



5,568



4,712



23,063



18,204

Noninterest expense



14,326



13,660



13,032



12,361



13,915



53,379



47,726

Income tax expense



4,618



5,961



6,430



5,801



4,790



22,810



20,359

Net income



16,235



16,701



16,937



14,631



11,347



64,504



51,613

Per share data:











































Basic income per share

$ 0.64

$ 0.66

$ 0.67

$ 0.58

$ 0.45

$ 2.55

$ 2.05

Diluted income per share

$ 0.63

$ 0.65

$ 0.66

$ 0.57

$ 0.44

$ 2.52

$ 2.02

Dividends per share

$ 0.23

$ 0.20

$ 0.20

$ 0.20

$ 0.18

$ 0.83

$ 0.72

Book value per share (at period end)

$ 16.59

$ 16.07

$ 16.08

$ 15.73

$ 15.14

$ 16.59

$ 15.14

Shares of common stock outstanding



25,402,782



25,331,916



25,331,916



25,205,506



25,205,506



25,402,782



25,205,506

Weighted average diluted shares



25,659,483



25,674,858



25,568,333



25,548,089



25,543,861



25,582,121



25,518,516

Performance ratios:











































Return on average assets



1.82 %

1.86 %

1.89 %

1.65 %

1.29 %

1.81 %

1.50 % Return on average equity



15.84



16.26



17.10



15.41



11.71



16.16



14.10

Dividend payout ratio



36.18



30.58



30.03



34.77



40.36



32.80



35.43

Yield on total loans



6.31



6.43



6.46



6.34



6.11



6.38



5.97

Yield on average earning assets



6.25



6.36



6.45



6.27



6.14



6.33



5.94

Cost of average interest bearing liabilities



3.55



3.69



3.68



3.94



3.91



3.72



3.73

Cost of deposits



3.45



3.61



3.63



3.97



3.95



3.67



3.85

Net interest margin



3.57



3.58



3.66



3.24



3.17



3.51



3.13

Efficiency ratio(1)



40.49



37.01



35.93



37.86



45.13



37.80



39.88

Asset quality data (at period end):











































Net charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans held for investment



0.01 %

0.00 %

(0.01) %

(0.00) %

0.04 %

0.00 %

0.02 % Nonperforming assets to gross loans held for investment and OREO



0.58



0.51



0.47



0.47



0.51



0.58



0.51

ACL to nonperforming loans



104.08



129.85



138.11



135.23



123.36



104.08



123.36

ACL to loans held for investment



0.59



0.60



0.58



0.58



0.57



0.59



0.57

Balance sheet and capital ratios:











































Gross loans held for investment to deposits



115.66 %

113.67 %

112.85 %

111.03 %

115.38 %

115.66 %

115.38 % Noninterest bearing deposits to deposits



19.60



20.29



20.54



19.43



18.75



19.60



18.75

Investment securities to assets



0.77



0.81



0.78



0.78



0.82



0.77



0.82

Common equity to assets



11.72



11.41



11.26



10.87



10.89



11.72



10.89

Leverage ratio



11.42



11.12



10.75



10.27



10.20



11.42



10.20

Common equity tier 1 ratio



19.17



19.08



18.25



16.96



16.73



19.17



16.73

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio



19.17



19.08



18.25



16.96



16.73



19.17



16.73

Total risk-based capital ratio



20.05



19.98



19.12



17.81



17.60



20.05



17.60

Mortgage and SBA loan data:











































Mortgage loans serviced for others

$ 527,039

$ 556,442

$ 529,823

$ 443,905

$ 443,072

$ 527,039

$ 443,072

Mortgage loan production



103,250



122,355



94,056



94,016



128,931



413,677



336,987

Mortgage loan sales



-



54,193



111,424



21,873



-



187,490



-

SBA/USDA loans serviced for others



479,669



487,359



486,051



516,425



508,000



479,669



508,000

SBA loan production



35,730



35,839



8,297



10,949



27,529



90,815



88,090

SBA loan sales



19,236



28,858



-



24,065



-



72,159



71,925



______________________________________ (1) Represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income plus noninterest income.

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED)



































As of the Quarter Ended



December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2024

2024

2024

2024

2023 ASSETS





























Cash and due from banks

$ 236,338

$ 278,752

$ 325,026

$ 254,331

$ 142,152 Federal funds sold



13,537



12,462



2,833



4,505



2,653 Cash and cash equivalents



249,875



291,214



327,859



258,836



144,805 Equity securities



10,300



10,568



10,276



10,288



10,335 Securities available for sale (at fair value)



17,391



18,206



17,825



18,057



18,493 Loans held for investment



3,157,935



3,087,826



3,090,498



3,115,871



3,142,105 Allowance for credit losses



(18,744)



(18,589)



(17,960)



(17,982)



(18,112) Loans less allowance for credit losses



3,139,191



3,069,237



3,072,538



3,097,889



3,123,993 Loans held for sale



-



4,598



-



72,610



22,267 Accrued interest receivable



15,858



15,667



15,286



15,686



15,125 Federal Home Loan Bank stock



20,251



20,251



20,251



19,063



17,846 Premises and equipment, net



18,276



18,158



18,160



18,081



18,132 Operating lease right-of-use asset



7,850



7,171



7,599



8,030



8,472 Foreclosed real estate, net



427



1,515



1,452



1,452



1,466 SBA servicing asset, net



7,274



7,309



7,108



7,611



7,251 Mortgage servicing asset, net



1,409



1,296



1,454



937



1,273 Bank owned life insurance



73,285



72,670



72,061



71,492



70,957 Interest rate derivatives



21,790



18,895



36,196



38,682



31,781 Other assets



10,868



12,451



7,305



8,505



10,627 Total assets

$ 3,594,045

$ 3,569,206

$ 3,615,370

$ 3,647,219

$ 3,502,823































LIABILITIES





























Noninterest-bearing deposits

$ 536,276

$ 552,472

$ 564,076

$ 546,760

$ 512,045 Interest-bearing deposits



2,200,522



2,170,648



2,181,784



2,267,098



2,218,891 Total deposits



2,736,798



2,723,120



2,745,860



2,813,858



2,730,936 Federal Home Loan Bank advances



375,000



375,000



375,000



350,000



325,000 Operating lease liability



7,940



7,295



7,743



8,189



8,651 Accrued interest payable



3,498



3,593



3,482



3,059



4,133 Other liabilities



49,456



53,013



76,057



75,509



52,586 Total liabilities

$ 3,172,692

$ 3,162,021

$ 3,208,142

$ 3,250,615

$ 3,121,306































SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





























Preferred stock



-



-



-



-



- Common stock



254



253



253



252



252 Additional paid-in capital



49,216



47,481



46,644



46,105



45,699 Retained earnings



358,704



348,343



336,749



324,900



315,356 Accumulated other comprehensive income



13,179



11,108



23,582



25,347



20,210 Total shareholders' equity



421,353



407,185



407,228



396,604



381,517 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 3,594,045

$ 3,569,206

$ 3,615,370

$ 3,647,219

$ 3,502,823

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (UNAUDITED)















































Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31, (Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

2024

2024

2024

2024

2023

2024

2023 Interest and dividend income:









































Loans, including fees

$ 49,790

$ 50,336

$ 50,527

$ 50,117

$ 47,367

$ 200,770

$ 181,883 Other investment income



2,663



3,417



3,547



2,211



3,267



11,838



10,767 Federal funds sold



161



80



34



30



37



305



177 Total interest income



52,614



53,833



54,108



52,358



50,671



212,913



192,827











































Interest expense:









































Deposits



18,618



19,602



19,735



22,105



21,691



80,060



80,607 FHLB advances and other borrowings



3,936



3,942



3,661



3,168



2,858



14,707



10,741 Total interest expense



22,554



23,544



23,396



25,273



24,549



94,767



91,348











































Net interest income



30,060



30,289



30,712



27,085



26,122



118,146



101,479











































Provision for credit losses



202



582



(128)



(140)



782



516



(15)











































Net interest income after provision for loan losses



29,858



29,707



30,840



27,225



25,340



117,630



101,494











































Noninterest income:









































Service charges on deposit accounts



563



531



532



447



515



2,073



1,918 Other service charges, commissions and fees



1,748



1,915



1,573



1,612



2,039



6,848



5,657 Gain on sale of residential mortgage loans



-



526



1,177



222



-



1,914



- Mortgage servicing income, net



690



422



1,107



229



39



2,448



(193) Gain on sale of SBA loans



811



1,083



-



1,051



-



2,945



3,299 SBA servicing income, net



956



1,231



560



1,496



1,324



4,243



4,796 Other income



553



907



610



511



795



2,592



2,727 Total noninterest income



5,321



6,615



5,559



5,568



4,712



23,063



18,204











































Noninterest expense:









































Salaries and employee benefits



9,277



8,512



8,048



7,370



8,971



33,207



29,304 Occupancy



1,406



1,430



1,334



1,354



1,368



5,524



4,893 Data Processing



335



311



353



294



301



1,293



1,229 Advertising



160



145



157



172



160



634



614 Other expenses



3,148



3,262



3,140



3,171



3,115



12,721



11,686 Total noninterest expense



14,326



13,660



13,032



12,361



13,915



53,379



47,726











































Income before provision for income taxes



20,853



22,662



23,367



20,432



16,137



87,314



71,972 Provision for income taxes



4,618



5,961



6,430



5,801



4,790



22,810



20,359 Net income available to common shareholders

$ 16,235

$ 16,701

$ 16,937

$ 14,631

$ 11,347

$ 64,504

$ 51,613

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC. QTD AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELDS/RATES























































Three Months Ended





December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024

December 31, 2023





Average

Interest and

Yield /

Average

Interest and

Yield /

Average

Interest and

Yield /

(Dollars in thousands)

Balance

Fees

Rate

Balance

Fees

Rate

Balance

Fees

Rate

Earning Assets:

















































Federal funds sold and other investments(1)

$ 180,628

$ 2,560

5.64 % $ 220,826

$ 3,308

5.96 % $ 165,877

$ 2,938

7.03 % Investment securities



31,208



264

3.37



31,309



189

2.40



31,685



366

4.58

Total investments



211,836



2,824

5.30



252,135



3,497

5.52



197,562



3,304

6.64

Construction and development



17,974



384

8.50



14,170



302

8.48



18,002



344

7.58

Commercial real estate



757,937



16,481

8.65



740,720



17,132

9.20



664,570



14,934

8.92

Commercial and industrial



73,468



1,703

9.22



64,584



1,593

9.81



59,465



1,473

9.83

Residential real estate



2,287,731



31,172

5.42



2,295,573



31,267

5.42



2,333,247



30,577

5.20

Consumer and other



282



50

70.54



394



42

42.41



258



39

59.97

Gross loans(2)



3,137,392



49,790

6.31



3,115,441



50,336

6.43



3,075,542



47,367

6.11

Total earning assets



3,349,228



52,614

6.25



3,367,576



53,833

6.36



3,273,104



50,671

6.14

Noninterest-earning assets



192,088













207,093













223,630











Total assets



3,541,316













3,574,669













3,496,734











Interest-bearing liabilities:

















































NOW and savings deposits



133,728



685

2.04



119,759



770

2.56



133,765



396

1.17

Money market deposits



991,207



6,347

2.55



982,517



6,156

2.49



1,051,797



10,609

4.00

Time deposits



1,025,049



11,586

4.50



1,057,956



12,676

4.77



991,416



10,686

4.28

Total interest-bearing deposits



2,149,984



18,618

3.45



2,160,232



19,602

3.61



2,176,978



21,691

3.95

Borrowings



375,000



3,936

4.18



375,677



3,942

4.17



314,682



2,858

3.60

Total interest-bearing liabilities



2,524,984



22,554

3.55



2,535,909



23,544

3.69



2,491,660



24,549

3.91

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:

















































Noninterest-bearing deposits



533,931













542,939













530,935











Other noninterest-bearing liabilities



74,696













87,156













89,615











Total noninterest-bearing liabilities



608,627













630,095













620,550











Shareholders' equity



407,705













408,665













384,524











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 3,541,316











$ 3,574,669











$ 3,496,734











Net interest income







$ 30,060











$ 30,289











$ 26,122





Net interest spread













2.70













2.67













2.23

Net interest margin













3.57













3.58













3.17



______________________________________ (1) Includes income and average balances for term federal funds sold, interest-earning cash accounts and other miscellaneous interest-earning assets. (2) Average loan balances include nonaccrual loans and loans held for sale.

METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC. YTD AVERAGE BALANCES AND YIELDS/RATES







































Year Ended





December 31, 2024

December 31, 2023





Average

Interest and

Yield /

Average

Interest and

Yield /

(Dollars in thousands)

Balance

Fees

Rate

Balance

Fees

Rate

Earning Assets:

































Federal funds sold and other investments(1)

$ 185,696

$ 11,289

6.08 % $ 167,024

$ 9,995

5.98 % Investment securities



31,373



854

2.72



32,330



949

2.94

Total investments



217,069



12,143

5.59



199,354



10,944

5.49

Construction and development



17,148



1,511

8.81



31,955



1,864

5.83

Commercial real estate



738,200



66,751

9.04



659,432



57,710

8.75

Commercial and industrial



67,964



6,597

9.71



54,100



5,110

9.45

Residential real estate



2,321,075



125,737

5.42



2,299,246



117,071

5.09

Consumer and other



304



174

57.24



195



128

65.64

Gross loans(2)



3,144,691



200,770

6.38



3,044,928



181,883

5.97

Total earning assets



3,361,760



212,913

6.33



3,244,282



192,827

5.94

Noninterest-earning assets



209,058













198,938











Total assets



3,570,818













3,443,220











Interest-bearing liabilities:

































NOW and savings deposits



138,827



3,537

2.55



146,543



2,264

1.54

Money market deposits



1,012,309



28,331

2.80



1,006,360



42,347

4.21

Time deposits



1,031,942



48,192

4.67



940,911



35,996

3.83

Total interest-bearing deposits



2,183,078



80,060

3.67



2,093,814



80,607

3.85

Borrowings



365,990



14,707

4.02



353,149



10,741

3.04

Total interest-bearing liabilities



2,549,068



94,767

3.72



2,446,963



91,348

3.73

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:

































Noninterest-bearing deposits



536,084













555,840











Other noninterest-bearing liabilities



86,496













74,254











Total noninterest-bearing liabilities



622,580













630,094











Shareholders' equity



399,170













366,163











Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 3,570,818











$ 3,443,220











Net interest income







$ 118,146











$ 101,479





Net interest spread













2.61













2.21

Net interest margin













3.51













3.13



METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC. LOAN DATA

























































As of the Quarter Ended





December 31, 2024

September 30, 2024

June 30, 2024

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023











% of







% of







% of







% of







% of

(Dollars in thousands)

Amount

Total

Amount

Total

Amount

Total

Amount

Total

Amount

Total

Construction and development

$ 21,569

0.7 % $ 16,539

0.5 % $ 13,564

0.4 % $ 27,762

0.9 % $ 23,262

0.7 % Commercial real estate



762,033

24.1



738,929

23.9



733,845

23.7



724,263

23.2



711,177

22.6

Commercial and industrial



78,220

2.5



63,606

2.1



68,300

2.2



68,560

2.2



65,904

2.1

Residential real estate



2,303,234

72.7



2,276,210

73.5



2,282,630

73.7



2,303,400

73.7



2,350,299

74.6

Consumer and other



260

-



215

-



230

-



247

-



319

-

Gross loans held for investment

$ 3,165,316

100.0 % $ 3,095,499

100.0 % $ 3,098,569

100.0 % $ 3,124,232

100.0 % $ 3,150,961

100.0 % Unearned income



(7,381)







(7,673)







(8,071)







(8,361)







(8,856)





Allowance for credit losses



(18,744)







(18,589)







(17,960)







(17,982)







(18,112)





Net loans held for investment

$ 3,139,191





$ 3,069,237





$ 3,072,538





$ 3,097,889





$ 3,123,993







METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC. NONPERFORMING ASSETS





































As of the Quarter Ended





December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

2024

2024

2024

2024

2023

Nonaccrual loans

$ 18,010

$ 14,316

$ 13,004

$ 13,297

$ 14,682

Past due loans 90 days or more and still accruing



-



-



-



-



-

Total non-performing loans



18,010



14,316



13,004



13,297



14,682

Other real estate owned



427



1,515



1,452



1,452



1,466

Total non-performing assets

$ 18,437

$ 15,831

$ 14,456

$ 14,749

$ 16,148



































Nonperforming loans to gross loans held for investment



0.57 %

0.46 %

0.42 %

0.43 %

0.47 % Nonperforming assets to total assets



0.51



0.44



0.40



0.40



0.46

Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans



104.08



129.85



138.11



135.23



123.36



METROCITY BANKSHARES, INC. ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES

















































As of and for the Three Months Ended

As of and for the Year Ended





December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

December 31,

December 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

2024

2024

2024

2024

2023

2024

2023

Balance, beginning of period

$ 18,589

$ 17,960

$ 17,982

$ 18,112

$ 17,660

$ 18,112

$ 13,888

Net charge-offs/(recoveries):











































Construction and development



-



-



-



-



-



-



-

Commercial real estate



-



-



(82)



(1)



224



(83)



450

Commercial and industrial



99



24



(1)



(3)



85



119



289

Residential real estate



-



-



-



-



-



-



-

Consumer and other



-



-



-



-



-



-



-

Total net charge-offs/(recoveries)



99



24



(83)



(4)



309



36



739

Adoption of ASU 2016-13 (CECL)



-



-



-



-



-



-



5,055

Provision for loan losses



254



653



(105)



(134)



761



668



(92)

Balance, end of period

$ 18,744

$ 18,589

$ 17,960

$ 17,982

$ 18,112

$ 18,744

$ 18,112

Total loans at end of period(1)

$ 3,165,316

$ 3,095,499

$ 3,098,569

$ 3,124,232

$ 3,150,961

$ 3,165,316

$ 3,150,961

Average loans(1)

$ 3,135,093

$ 3,115,441

$ 3,108,303

$ 3,134,286

$ 3,064,409

$ 3,125,389

$ 3,039,361

Net charge-offs/(recoveries) to average loans



0.01 %

0.00 %

(0.01) %

(0.00) %

0.04 %

0.00 %

0.02 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans



0.59



0.60



0.58



0.58



0.57



0.59



0.57



______________________________________ (1) Excludes loans held for sale.

SOURCE MetroCity Bankshares, Inc.