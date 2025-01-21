Objective: Develop a new low carbon feedstock from Glycerin, a byproduct of the biodiesel production to strengthen the SAF value chain

The Brazilian biofuel pioneer, Be8, and the U.S.-based leader in the development of innovative biotech solutions, Cemvita, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on Tuesday, January 21, at Brazil House, the country's discussion space at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. The MOU aims to develop the conversion of glycerin (a byproduct of biodiesel production) into low carbon feedstock to produce Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF).

The announcement was made on the morning of Tuesday, January 21, at Brazil House in Davos, Switzerland, during the World Economic Forum, in the presence of Tara Karimi, Cemvita Co-Founder and Chief Science and Sustainability Officer, and Erasmo Carlos Battistella, President of Be8.

"We are now establishing an important partnership aimed at developing a new low-carbon value chain using residual raw material for the production of SAF by converting crude glycerin from Be8's operations into sustainable bio-oil using our technology," explained Moji Karimi, CEO at Cemvita, a leader in developing innovative biotechnological solutions that support sustainable energy.

"There is a growing demand from SAF produced from residual and circular feedstock and we are very excited to help the aviation industry deliver its long-term ambitious goals to reduce emissions with this innovative solution," celebrated Erasmo Carlos Battistella, President of Be8, the leading biodiesel producer in Brazil and the largest exporter of glycerin in the country. He highlighted that, once again, Be8 shows its innovation DNA, whether developing in-house or seeking partnerships like this one with Cemvita.

"It is a pleasure to establish this strategic collaboration with Cemvita, which contributes its expertise in industrial biotechnology, and synthetic biology within a Circular Bioeconomy model that will enable us to produce a very low carbon SAF," said Battistella. He highlighted the work developed by the new business team led by Tulio Abi-Saber, Be8's Vice President of Finance.

Vision for Brazil's Future Bioeconomy

Be8 believes the energy transition challenge will be addressed through a combination of different solutions. The company is already a leader in the production of biodiesel and has recently announced a large-scale ethanol plant in the state of Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. The current partnership with Cemvita to strengthen the SAF value chain, reinforces Be8's long term goal to become sustainable biofuel solutions provider.

Cemvita's approach is rooted in collaboration, with plans to partner with local industries and research institutions to accelerate the adoption of circular bioeconomy principles. By introducing technologies that convert carbon emissions into sustainable feedstocks for SAF and other sustainable products, Cemvita envisions a future where Brazil becomes not only a leader but also a global hub for sustainable fuel innovation.

"For decades, Brazil has been a pioneer in bioeconomy, and now the time has come to create the future of circular bioeconomy," said Moji Karimi, CEO of Cemvita. "Our vision is to combine the innovation for which Cemvita is known with Brazil's expertise and resources to create an ecosystem where waste becomes opportunity, and sustainability drives growth. By partnering with Brazilian stakeholders, Cemvita intends to develop Brazil's bioeconomy legacy, while also laying the groundwork for a circular and sustainable future."

Glycerin

Glycerin is a byproduct of biodiesel production. During the transesterification process, which converts vegetable oils or animal fats into biodiesel, glycerin is generated as a coproduct. It has several applications in various industries, including cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and food. In this case, the innovation will contribute to using glycerin as a raw material for producing biofuel that will support the decarbonization of the aviation sector.

A working group formed by professionals from both companies will now conduct a detailed technical and economic feasibility study on the proposed bio-oil production process, including the details of a collaborative business model, and the investment estimates for a glycerin-to-SAF raw material conversion plant in Brazil.

The studies will also include the usage of the sustainable bio-oil, obtained from the new partnership, as a feedstock in the Omega Green Project. The initiative is a world class bio-refinery that will produce SAF, Renewable Diesel and Green Naphtha, located in Paraguay.

About Cemvita

Cemvita harnesses the power of synthetic biology to transform carbon emissions into valuable bio-based chemicals. By reimagining waste as a resource, Cemvita produces sustainable oils and other essential chemicals for industries ranging from aviation to personal care. With a mission to drive the transition to a circular bioeconomy, Cemvita partners with global corporations to provide cutting-edge solutions that tackle climate challenges and pave the way for a sustainable future.

About Be8

Be8 is a global renewable energy company that implements new energy matrices through a circular innovation ecosystem. With a focus on production that ensures a future with natural resources, the company delivers sustainable solutions for people, businesses, and the planet. Be8 is part of the ECB Group and was founded in 2005. The company's headquarters are in Passo Fundo (RS), with administrative offices in São Paulo (SP), Geneva (Switzerland), and Dubai (UAE), responsible for marketing the company's production in Passo Fundo (RS), Marialva (PR), Nova Marilândia (MT), Floriano (PI), Santo Antônio do Tauá (PA), La Paloma (Paraguay), and Domdidier (Switzerland).

