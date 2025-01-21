Mirante Partners and Caprae Capital Partner to Transform Acquisition Entrepreneurship With AI and Strategic Expertise

The Partnership Combines Advisory Expertise and AI Innovation to Revolutionize the Acquisition Process for Entrepreneurs and Investors

Mirante Partners, a newly established M&A advisory firm led by a team of experienced and trusted advisors, has joined forces with Caprae Capital, a pioneer in AI-powered search solutions, to redefine how acquisition entrepreneurs and investors navigate business acquisitions. This strategic partnership combines the strengths of Mirante's advisory expertise with Caprae's innovative technology to deliver unparalleled solutions for entrepreneurs, family offices, and private equity funds at all stages of the acquisition process.

A Partnership Built on Complementary Strengths



The collaboration represents a pivotal step for both firms. Caprae Capital will leverage Mirante's seasoned deal team to expand its enterprise solutions, particularly for larger, more complex deals. "Mirante's depth of expertise in larger transactions aligns perfectly with our vision to provide enterprise clients with tailored, technology-driven solutions," said Kevin Hong, CEO of Caprae Capital. "This partnership allows us to enhance our enterprise offerings while continuing to serve acquisition entrepreneurs with precision and scale."

On the other side, Mirante Partners will gain significant operational and technological support through Caprae's advanced AI tools and scalable backend systems. "For Mirante, this partnership is about unlocking new efficiencies and delivering even more value to our clients," said Fred Wang, board member and senior advisor of Mirante Partners. "Caprae's AI-driven platform and backend capabilities will provide our Managing Directors with the tools to serve Mirante's clients faster, smarter, and more comprehensively."

A History of Collaboration and Trust



The partnership is also a culmination of a longstanding professional relationship between Wang and Hong. Wang was an early investor in Hong's first acquisition, Destroy Drive, and has closely observed Hong's leadership over the years.

"I've been impressed with Kevin's relentless drive as an entrepreneur," said Wang. "As an investor in his first acquisition, I've seen firsthand his strength in leading teams, crafting a compelling vision, and tireless execution. Kevin's innovative mindset and leadership align perfectly with Mirante's mission."

Hong echoed these sentiments: "Fred has been a great thought partner and supporter since the beginning of my journey as an acquisition entrepreneur. He has deep experience, sharp insights, and relationships in the search fund space, and successfully exited an acquisition last year. We're excited to continue working with him and the leadership team at Mirante as we embark on this next phase of growth together."

Mutual Benefits to Drive Innovation and Growth



Through this partnership, Caprae Capital aims to strengthen its enterprise solutions by tapping into Mirante's expertise in handling larger deal sizes and complex transactions. This will enable Caprae to meet the growing demand for high-end services while expanding its presence among institutional clients.

For Mirante, the collaboration provides access to Caprae's scalable backend team and innovative AI tools, streamlining deal sourcing, due diligence, and transaction support. This will allow Mirante to better serve acquisition entrepreneurs while maintaining its client-first approach.

A Shared Vision for the Future



"This partnership is about more than just combining our strengths - it's about transforming the way acquisitions are done," said Wang. "Together, we're building a platform that gives business acquirers the edge they need to succeed in a rapidly evolving landscape."

Hong added, "At Caprae, we're focused on empowering entrepreneurs with data-driven tools to navigate the acquisition process, and partnering with Mirante allows us to enhance that mission. By combining our technological capabilities with Mirante's advisory expertise, we're creating a solution that's greater than the sum of its parts."

About Mirante Partners



Mirante Partners is a newly established M&A advisory firm built on the expertise of seasoned professionals, including former CEOs, corporate executives, and industry veterans. The firm specializes in helping business owners and acquisition funds achieve their growth objectives through personalized guidance and strategic insight. For more information, visit Mirante Partners .

About Caprae Capital



Caprae Capital leverages AI-powered Search-as-a-Service tools to streamline the acquisition process for entrepreneurs and investors. With a focus on high-end solutions, including tech and AI due diligence, Caprae empowers clients to source, assess, and execute deals with precision and confidence.

