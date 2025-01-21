Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 21.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
STRONG BUY! Kurs eskaliert - A Star is Born!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
21.01.2025 16:26 Uhr
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

What's Next in Design? Creative Market Reveals 2025 Trends

Finanznachrichten News

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON / ACCESS Newswire / January 21, 2025 / Creative Market, a leader in digital design assets, has just released its 2025 trend report, Creative Market Pulse. The report, a design trend forecast based on internal data, forecasting, and marketplace research, highlights the year's top aesthetic patterns expected to shape global design practices.

Capturing the Spirit of Design

"Our 'Creative Market Pulse' report offers a glimpse into the future of design, providing invaluable insights for designers and industry professionals looking to stay ahead of the curve," said Adrien Piro, CEO of Creative Market. "2025's trends reflect a raw and unfiltered aesthetic that champions authenticity and bold reimaginings in typography and branding."

Trends to Watch in 2025

  1. Analog Traces: Celebrating the charm of imperfection with techniques like scanned textures and hand-drawn marks.

  2. Deeply Rooted: Designs that reflect local folklore and cultural narratives.

  3. Branding Electrified: A futuristic look inspired by the rise of electric vehicles, featuring clean, rounded sans serifs and metallic textures.

  4. Type Rebellion: Bold, rule-breaking typography that makes each letterform pop.

  5. Cozy Academia: Romantic and scholarly designs inspired by classic literature and academic aesthetics.

These trends signal a shift towards more tactile and personally resonant design styles, moving away from the polished to embrace the unique and the situated.

Explore the Full Report

For a deeper dive into these trends and to see how they can inspire your projects, visit Creative Market's full 2025 trend report at Creative Market Pulse.

About Creative Market

Creative Market is the one-stop marketplace for design assets. From fonts to themes, graphics to templates, we provide creative professionals with the tools they need to bring their visions to life.

For more information, please visit Creative Market.

End of Release

Contact Information

Laura Busche
press@creativemarket.com

.

SOURCE: Creative Market



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.