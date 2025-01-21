What's Next in Design? Creative Market Reveals 2025 Trends

Creative Market, a leader in digital design assets, has just released its 2025 trend report, Creative Market Pulse . The report, a design trend forecast based on internal data, forecasting, and marketplace research, highlights the year's top aesthetic patterns expected to shape global design practices.

Capturing the Spirit of Design

"Our 'Creative Market Pulse' report offers a glimpse into the future of design, providing invaluable insights for designers and industry professionals looking to stay ahead of the curve," said Adrien Piro, CEO of Creative Market. "2025's trends reflect a raw and unfiltered aesthetic that champions authenticity and bold reimaginings in typography and branding."

Trends to Watch in 2025

Analog Traces: Celebrating the charm of imperfection with techniques like scanned textures and hand-drawn marks. Deeply Rooted: Designs that reflect local folklore and cultural narratives. Branding Electrified: A futuristic look inspired by the rise of electric vehicles, featuring clean, rounded sans serifs and metallic textures. Type Rebellion: Bold, rule-breaking typography that makes each letterform pop. Cozy Academia: Romantic and scholarly designs inspired by classic literature and academic aesthetics.

These trends signal a shift towards more tactile and personally resonant design styles, moving away from the polished to embrace the unique and the situated.

Explore the Full Report

For a deeper dive into these trends and to see how they can inspire your projects, visit Creative Market's full 2025 trend report at Creative Market Pulse .

About Creative Market

Creative Market is the one-stop marketplace for design assets. From fonts to themes, graphics to templates, we provide creative professionals with the tools they need to bring their visions to life.

For more information, please visit Creative Market.

End of Release

SOURCE: Creative Market

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire