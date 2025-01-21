RGI Group, leader in developing cutting-edge Core application software for the insurance industry, today announces a significant leadership transition. Federico Della Casa, the company's CEO, has made the decision to step down from his position due to health reasons.

"It is with a heavy heart that I announce my decision to step down as CEO of RGI Group," said Federico. "This has been one of the most rewarding roles of my career, I am immensely proud of what we have achieved together and I am very confident in our strategy, leadership team and people. However, for personal health reasons, I need to focus on my well-being at this time. I am deeply grateful for the support and trust I have received from our employees, customers, partners, and especially CVC, our shareholder, throughout my journey here.

Effective today, Gianni Camisa will assume the role of CEO. Mr. Camisa brings decades of experience in the technology sector and is known for his strategic vision and commitment to driving business success. His leadership will ensure that RGI Group continues to grow and deliver innovative solutions to its customers and partners.

To facilitate a smooth leadership transition, Federico Della Casa will remain involved over the next months to support Mr. Camisa and provide continuity during this period.

"I am honoured to take on the role of CEO and build on the work that Federico and the RGI Team accomplished," said Gianni Camisa. "I look forward to driving the company mission forward, delivering value to our customers and partners in all the countries we operate in.

