Ateliere Creative Technologies: Ateliere Taps Media Visionary Michael Sid to Spearhead Growth and Innovation in Cloud-Native Solutions

New Strategic Business Acceleration Officer role will focus on accelerating the execution of business goals and fostering collaboration across departments

Ateliere Creative Technologies , a leading GenAI media software solutions company, today announced the appointment of Michael Sid as Strategic Business Acceleration Officer. Sid is a renowned media expert who has been at the forefront of some of the most radical changes in the Media & Entertainment (M&E) industry. In this new role, he is responsible for driving organizational growth by identifying and implementing strategies that enhance performance, efficiency, and market competitiveness. His deep expertise solving real-world problems for M&E companies with cloud-based solutions has formed the foundation of many industry best practices.

"My entire career has been about employing new solutions to solve evolving business problems - from the challenges that the introduction of digital distribution presented to studios to the issues that streaming services face today with the growth of FAST and AVOD," states Sid. "I look forward to using my experiences with new approaches to build on Ateliere's already impressive success."

Prior to joining Ateliere, Sid founded Mediamorph in 2008 (acquired by Whip Media in 2019), a cloud platform that helps film studios, streaming services and television networks to manage and optimize content distribution from an analytics, finance and supply chain perspective.

"Michael's deep knowledge is a great addition to our roster of world-class experts guiding the future of the industry in a more economical and sustainable way," says Dan Goman, CEO, Ateliere. "With this addition to our team, Ateliere gains a wealth of insight into the challenges that studios, networks and streaming services face and how our cloud-native solutions can help."

Sid's appointment reflects Ateliere's continued focus on global growth. He is responsible for driving organizational growth by identifying and implementing strategies that enhance performance, efficiency, and market competitiveness. His role focuses on speeding up the execution of business goals and fostering innovation across departments. Beyond driving operational excellence, he will spearhead Ateliere's push into live production by championing the expansion of Ateliere Live in North America, leveraging his extensive expertise to bring groundbreaking innovation to the forefront of the market.

For more information, please visit Ateliere's website .

About Ateliere

Ateliere Creative Technologies is a leading cloud-native media technology company that empowers media companies and content creators to reach consumers on a global scale. Ateliere is part of the AWS Partner Network and AWS Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate program. The Ateliere suite of SaaS solutions leverages GenAI and incorporates cutting-edge workflows and formats to make the vision for a studio in the cloud a reality. Ateliere Connect delivers core competencies in IMF, parallel scaling, and geographically distributed workflows. Ateliere Live is a cloud-native live production and editing software platform that enables remote live production without the need for hardware. Ateliere is built by a team of experts with decades of combined experience at companies such as Amazon, Netflix, and Microsoft.

Find out more at www.ateliere.com , and follow us on X , Instagram , LinkedIn , and Facebook .

Media Contact

Kristin Canders

Grithaus Agency

kristin@grithaus.agency

+1 (207) 974-7744

####

SOURCE: Ateliere Creative Technologies

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire