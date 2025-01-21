Governance & Accountability Institute, Inc.: As 2025 Begins, Take a Deep Breath

G&A's Sustainability Highlights ( 1.15.2025 )

We hope this issue of our newsletter brings a sigh of relief amid all the other news coming your way as 2025 begins. While many trends in climate change and sustainability action are worrying, the good news is that governments around the world continue to move regulations forward in ways that could have positive impacts across ESG topics and issues.

Recent news from Australia, Canada, and China point to a broad move towards requiring companies to report more corporate emissions and related sustainability disclosures. Most notably, in 2025 the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) will take effect not only for EU-listed companies but all companies headquartered anywhere with operations in the EU that meet 2 of 3 criteria (more than 250 employees, +€50 million in annual turnover, +€25 million in total assets).

Similarly, any company with total annual revenues greater than $1 billion that does any business in California will be subject to climate disclosure requirements once the State's rule is finalized. Even without such requirements, ESG News highlights a study finding that around the world, 85% of executives planned to disclose GHG emissions because of what is viewed as the financial benefits of integrated reporting.

The U.S. offered more sources of hope with a Supreme Court decision that will allow communities to sue oil and gas companies for damages stemming from climate change.

The outgoing Biden Administration announced the U.S.' nationally determined contribution towards achieving the goals of the Paris Agreement by setting a 2035 target of cutting GHG emissions by 61-66% from a 2005 baseline. And the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency approved a state-level ban on selling gas cars, which will start in 2035 in California. In New York, the governor signed legislation requiring fossil fuel companies to fund projects to help communities adapt to climate change, following a similar law in Vermont.

In addition to these governmental moves in support of expanded corporate reporting and accountability, companies continue to voluntarily undertake sustainability reporting and action, which have become widely accepted best practices. G&A Institute's latest research shows substantial increases in sustainability reporting for both large-cap and mid-cap U.S. public companies in 2023. A record 93% of Russell 1000 companies published a sustainability report that year, driven by increases in the smaller half of the index by market cap.

Corporate sustainability leadership examples abound heading into 2025, and we will continue to spotlight these in our newsletter. Costco has made the business case for diversity in the face of anti-DEI pressure. LEGO made progress on its sustainable packaging goals. Aldi announced plans to eliminate hydrofluorocarbons by 2035, replacing them with natural refrigerants and building improvements to prevent food spoilage. And over 500 companies and financial institutions have committed to begin nature-related corporate reporting by 20

As we monitor the positive steps taking place around the globe at the dawn of 2025, the G&A team is available to help your company navigate its sustainability journey. Please reach out to us at info@ga-institute.com if you would like to discuss how our expert team's support can help you meet the challenges and opportunities in 2025 and beyond.

