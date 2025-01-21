e.l.f. establishes a new standard of quality for the next generation of German makeup users with its "e.l.f. von zehn" campaign

e.l.f. Beauty is set to transform the beauty landscape in Germany with its "e.l.f. von zehn" campaign, built on the brand's commitment to be a different kind of company that disrupts norms, shapes culture and connects communities. Through satirical 'self-reflection' of the community, e.l.f. is building trust by leveraging humor to communicate the real-life insights of its passionate community while upholding a shared value of premium quality.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250121186456/en/

Actor Christopher Kouros ("Bridget Jones's Diary") stars in e.l.f. Beauty's "e.l.f. von zehn" campaign

The "e.l.f. von zehn" campaign, which translates to "11 out of 10", celebrates the absurdly good quality of e.l.f.'s affordable and high-performing products. Drawing inspiration from its community's strong affinity for reviews and ratings, e.l.f. blends humor with product testing, boldly redefining the boundaries of traditional quality reviews and ratings.

"Germans are obsessed with a good rating. True to form, the German community bestowed upon us "e.l.f. von zehn" a rating that only e.l.f. can own." said Kory Marchisotto, Chief Marketing Officer of e.l.f. Beauty. "'e.l.f. von zehn' embodies our connection to culture and community, harnessing the power of real people and translating it into e.l.f.ing entertaining content made for them, by them. By celebrating our community's authentic perspectives through humor, we create a place of belonging that fosters positivity, inclusivity and accessibility for every eye, lip and face."

"e.l.f. von zehn!" is rooted in e.l.f.'s unwavering dedication to innovation and a commitment to surprising and delighting its community with premium quality beauty products for every eye, lip and face. Through its compelling fusion of playfulness and quality, e.l.f. demonstrates the unmatched strength of its brand and the enduring loyalty of its ever-growing community.

In collaboration with creative agency 72andSunny, e.l.f. brings its "e.l.f. von zehn" campaign to life through a series of engaging multi-channel activations. A collection of humorous and entertaining 30-second spots stars actor Christopher Kouros ("Bridget Jones's Diary") as a zany scientist, taking real community reviews and conducting over-the-top experiments with e.l.f.'s must-have products, such as the Glow Reviver Lip Oil, Lash XTNDR Mascara, Power Grip Primer, and Halo Glow Liquid Filter.

Campaign films:

Glow Reviver Lip Oil

Halo Glow Liquid Filter

Power Grip Primer

Lash XTNDR Mascara

To amplify the "e.l.f. von zehn" message, the brand is partnering with retailers in Germany, and engaging with beauty enthusiasts through dedicated sponsorships for example on Amazon Prime, Netflix, and RTL+, along with captivating digital out-of-home advertising in Hamburg, Berlin, Düsseldorf, Cologne and Munich. Additionally, the catchy theme song, "The ELF Sting," serves as the anthem of the campaign, further emphasizing the brands commitment to e.l.f. the status quo.

Press material: Dropbox WeTransfer

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE: ELF) is fueled by a belief that anything is e.l.f.ing possible. We are a different kind of company that disrupts norms, shapes culture and connects communities through positivity, inclusivity and accessibility. The mission is clear: to make the best of beauty accessible to every eye, lip and face. e.l.f. Beauty and its brands, e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. SKIN, Keys Soulcare, Well People and NATURIUM, are led by purpose, driven by results and elevated by superpowers. e.l.f. Beauty offers e.l.f. clean and vegan products and proudly stands as the first beauty company with Fair Trade Certified facilities. With a kind heart at the center of e.l.f.'s ethos, the company donates 2% of net profits to organizations that make positive impacts. Learn more at www.elfbeauty.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250121186456/en/

Contacts:

Press contacts:

Theres Herrmann: theres.herrmann@boldberlin.com +49 151 599 860 75

Alishia Latz: alishia.latz@boldberlin.com +49 171 288 5616

Noa Sophia Rosado: noasophia.rosado@boldberlin.com