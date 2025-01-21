AM Best is maintaining its market segment outlook on Germany's life insurance segment at negative.

In its new Best's Market Segment Report, "Market Segment Outlook: Germany Life Insurance", AM Best says the country's weak and uncertain economic environment, as well as competition from other non-insurance savings products, weigh on top-line growth. Furthermore, AM Best expects that the continued environment of interest rates above the three-, five- and 10-year averages will only gradually lead to more favourable conditions for life insurers.

On the other hand, the report cites some factors moderating these headwinds, including: the reversal of downward pressure on regulatory solvency positions, and life insurers' continued transition to capital-light products.

