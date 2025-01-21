Anzeige
Dienstag, 21.01.2025
PR Newswire
21.01.2025 17:00 Uhr
Crisis Prevention Institute: CPI Acquires Norway-Based Verge to Expand Global Expertise in Managing Distressed Behaviour in Education and Social Sectors

MANCHESTER, England and OSLO, Norway, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CPI®, the world leader in evidence-based de-escalation and crisis prevention training, today announced the acquisition of Verge, a Norwegian leader in behaviour intervention and training. This strategic partnership enhances CPI's ability to support professionals worldwide, leveraging Verge's innovative techniques to address challenging behaviours, aggression and violence.

CPI is the world leader in de-escalation training and workplace violence prevention.

"For more than forty-five years, CPI has been dedicated to fostering safety, care, and respect in every interaction," said Tony Jace, CEO of CPI. "Over the past four years, we've had the privilege of working closely with Verge and have seen firsthand their unparalleled quality and innovative approach to intervention methods. This partnership allows us to expand our global impact, equipping professionals with best-in-class tools to create safer and more supportive environments worldwide."

Since 1992, Verge has been a trusted training provider in Norway, empowering professionals across thirty different professions, including education, health care and security. With an emphasis on prevention, verbal de-escalation, ethical interventions, and legality, Verge's methods align seamlessly with CPI's philosophy of Care, Welfare, Safety, and Security ?.

Verge Founder, Pål-Erik Ruud, expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration: "We are excited to become part of CPI, an organisation that shares our dedication to protecting and caring for those we serve. By combining our methods with CPI's global reach, we have an incredible opportunity to support professionals in new and meaningful ways, improving outcomes for individuals and their communities."

This acquisition underscores CPI's commitment to innovation and best practices in de-escalation training. With Verge's expertise, CPI can extend its reach to new markets while enhancing its existing programmes with advanced methodologies tailored to specific professional needs.

About CPI®
CPI is the world leader in de-escalation training and workplace violence prevention. Since 1980, CPI has helped train more than 17 million people across the globe in crisis prevention and intervention techniques that prioritise safety, empathy and respect. CPI's evidence-based programmes provide organisations with tools to create safer environments for employees, customers and those in their care. By equipping individuals with effective de-escalation skills, CPI promotes confidence, reduces incidents of violence, and fosters safe, positive outcomes across diverse settings, including health care, education, human services and retail. Learn more at crisisprevention.com.

About Verge
Verge, meaning "guardian" in Norwegian, has been a leader in behaviour intervention training since 1992. With programmes tailored to more than thirty professions, including health care, education and security, Verge emphasizes prevention, verbal de-escalation, risk assessment and physical intervention methodologies. The organisation's commitment to best practices is rooted in the understanding that competent and safe employees are fundamental to effective prevention and achieving ethical, legal and operational excellence. Verge's mission is to provide professionals with the skills needed to create safer environments and deliver impactful outcomes for the communities they serve.

MEDIA CONTACTS
Verge: Pål-Erik Ruud | ruud@verge.no (Norway)
CPI: Ollie Frith | ofrith@crisisprevention.com (UK)

Verge, meaning

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2601843/CPI_2020__Logo.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2601844/CPI_Verge_primaryRGB_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cpi-acquires-norway-based-verge-to-expand-global-expertise-in-managing-distressed-behaviour-in-education-and-social-sectors-302355470.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
