Early Riders Leads Seed Investment in Acropolis; the First Global Bitcoin Treasury Solution Built on Multi-Institution Custody

Early Riders Leads Funding Round in Acropolis

Acropolis offers the first global Bitcoin Treasury Solution powered by Multi-Institution Custody, revolutionizing how businesses securely manage Bitcoin within their corporate treasuries. With a mission to simplify and scale corporate Bitcoin treasury adoption worldwide, Acropolis offers a comprehensive suite of services designed to empower companies to protect and grow their reserves with Bitcoin.

Acropolis was established to meet the rising demand for Bitcoin as a modern treasury asset. Understanding the challenges businesses face - such as single points of failure with custodians, operational complexities in custody solutions, and limited multi-sig options tailored for enterprises - the team created scalable and accessible solutions that remove the need for businesses to hire in-house expertise.

Acropolis offers secure custody with multi-institution, multi-signature controls, tailored Bitcoin accumulation strategies, capital markets accretive financing support, specialized tax and accounting treatment, treasury policy and continuity planning, education, air-cover-as-a-service for executive teams and stakeholder engagement, and other Bitcoin-only treasury management services.

"With over $9 trillion in corporate treasuries globally, Acropolis estimates a $5 billion market opportunity for outsourced Bitcoin treasury services. Businesses are increasingly seeking secure, efficient ways to integrate Bitcoin into their financial strategies, but lack the internal expertise to do so effectively. Acropolis bridges this gap, providing a seamless pathway for companies to adopt Bitcoin confidently," Early Riders Partner Brad Myers.

About the Founders

Chase Palmieri, Co-Founder & CEO

Chase has extensive experience founding and managing businesses across diverse industries including consumer tech, B2B SaaS, adtech, and hospitality. As an early adopter of Bitcoin treasuries, dating back to 2018, Chase is a passionate advocate for Bitcoin's transformative role in corporate finance and enterprise value creation.

Mason Carter, Co-Founder & Head of Strategy

With prior experience in finance and treasury, Mason brings deep experience in Bitcoin, corporate finance, treasury management, equity research, and operational strategy to the team. Mason is also a principal at Early Riders.

Glenn Cameron, CFA, FMVA, Chief Investment Officer

Glenn is an investment professional with over 25 years of experience in portfolio management, institutional consulting, and corporate treasury solutions. At Cartwright, he established the Outsourced Corporate Treasury division, offering tailored advisory services to companies without dedicated treasury teams. A CFA Charterholder and FMVA, Glenn has a strong track record in asset allocation, private markets, and digital assets, including advising on the first Bitcoin allocation for a UK pension scheme.

About Early Riders

Early Riders is a bitcoin-denominated venture firm committed to backing and building companies that recognize the strategic value of integrating Bitcoin into their operations. Early Riders aims to accelerate the adoption of Bitcoin-centric business models, driving growth and innovation across industries.

