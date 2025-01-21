Lahore, Pakistan--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2025) - One Homes, a UK-based real estate group with $435 million worth of projects under development in Pakistan, has announced the acquisition of prime land in Lahore's higher education district to launch one of the country's first purpose-built student housing communities.

Pakistan is home to over 22.6 million higher education students, yet lacks Purpose-Built Student Accommodations (PBSA). This gap represents an untapped $30 billion market that One Homes aims to address with its newest development.

Strategically located near several universities and home to a student population of approximately 100,000 within a three-mile radius, the site is perfectly positioned to meet the growing demand for secure, modern housing solutions.

The project's first phase will prioritize female students, recognizing the safety and accessibility challenges they face in Pakistan's urban housing market. Future phases will broaden access to other student demographics.

"This acquisition marks a significant milestone for us," said Aqib Hassan, Chief Commercial Officer of One Homes. "Our mission is to invest in Pakistan's future by supporting students and creating environments where they can thrive. This development is more than just housing-it's about empowering the next generation."

With Pakistan's urban population growing at 3% annually, demand for quality housing solutions continues to rise, driven by increasing university enrollments and migration to major cities.

Hassan emphasized the company's commitment to excellence: "We're partnering with globally recognized experts in this asset class to deliver a project that meets the highest international standards."

One Homes, part of One Group, has established itself as a leading foreign investor in Pakistan's real estate sector, with landmark developments including One Canal Road in Lahore and Amaya Residences in Islamabad.

Founded by serial entrepreneur Zeeshaan Shah, One Homes continues to deliver innovative real estate solutions that address critical market needs while driving impact and growth.

