Providence, Rhode Island--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2025) - Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) ("Eastside" or the "Company"), today announced that the Company has decided to postpone the Special Meeting of Stockholders, which was originally scheduled for 11:00 AM Eastern Time today, January 21, 2025.

The Company, exercising its authority under the Company's bylaws and the proxies granted in connection with the Special Meeting, opted to delay the meeting to January 27, 2025 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time.

The Special Meeting can still be accessed virtually by visiting www.EAST.vote. You will need the 12-digit meeting control number that is printed on your proxy card to enter the Special Meeting. The record date for the Special Meeting remains December 19, 2024.

Stockholders who have previously submitted their proxies or otherwise voted and who do not want to change their vote need not take any action. Stockholders as of the record date can vote, even if they have subsequently sold their shares. Any stockholders who wish to change their vote and need assistance should contact Equity Stock Transfer at 877-407-3088 or proxy@equitystock.com. In connection with the postponement of the Special Meeting, the Company has extended the deadline of holders of the Company's common stock to vote.

This press release relates to a proposed Special Meeting of Stockholders. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or exchange, or the solicitation of an offer to buy or exchange, any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, sale or exchange would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

A full description of the proposals to be voted at the Special Meeting is provided in the Company's Definitive Proxy Statement filed with the SEC on December 20, 2024, and may be accessed at www.sec.gov or from the Company without charge. The Company urges its investors, stockholders and other interested persons to read the definitive proxy statement as well as other documents filed with the SEC which contain important information about the Company. The definitive proxy statement was first mailed to stockholders on or about December 20, 2024.

About Eastside Distilling, Inc.

Eastside Distilling, Inc. (Nasdaq: EAST) is a producer of award-winning craft spirits, including whiskey, vodka, and rum. Founded in Portland, OR, Eastside is committed to quality, innovation, and sustainability, delivering exceptional products that reflect the spirit of the Pacific Northwest.

About Beeline Financial Holdings, Inc.

Beeline Financial Holdings, Inc. is a technology-driven mortgage lender offering a fully digital, AI-enhanced, platform that simplifies and accelerates the home financing process for homeowners and property investors. Based in Providence, RI, Beeline is dedicated to transforming the mortgage industry through innovative technology and customer-centric solutions.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this press release may be forward-looking statements that reflect our expectations or anticipations rather than historical fact. Such matters involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including the following: changes in economic conditions, general competitive factors, the Company's ongoing financing requirements and ability to achieve financing, acceptance of the Company's products in the market, the Company's success in obtaining new customers, the Company's ability to execute its business model and strategic plans, and other risks and related information described from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). A detailed discussion of the most significant risks can be found in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, and the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on November 21, 2024 and the Company's Current Report on Form 8K/A filed with the SEC on Form 8-K/A on December 19, 2024. The Company assumes no obligation to update the cautionary information in this press release.

