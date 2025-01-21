Einstellung Aufnahme
ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: Anmerkungen
NO0013249896 Atlantic Sapphire ASA 21.01.2025 NO0013464750 Atlantic Sapphire ASA 22.01.2025 Tausch 200:1
© 2025 Xetra Newsboard
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|0,005
|0,009
|18:01
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|16:53
|XFRA ISIN CHANGE
|Einstellung Aufnahme ISIN Name Einstellung mit Ablauf: ISIN Name Ab dem: AnmerkungenNO0013249896 Atlantic Sapphire ASA 21.01.2025 NO0013464750 Atlantic Sapphire ASA 22.01.2025 Tausch 200:1
► Artikel lesen
|Mo
|Atlantic Sapphire ASA: Key information relating to reverse split of shares and warrants and change of ISIN for the shares
|14.01.
|Atlantic Sapphire ASA: Share capital increase registered
|10.01.
|Atlantic Sapphire ASA: Q4 2024 Trading Update
|10.01.
|Atlantic Sapphire ASA: Financial calendar
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|ATLANTIC SAPPHIRE ASA
|0,011
|0,00 %