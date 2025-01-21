Osteotec announces exclusive partnership with Highridge Medical to distribute spine surgery solutions in the UK

NEWBURY, England, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Osteotec, the market leading manufacturer and distributor of specialised medical devices, is pleased to announce an exclusive distribution agreement with Highridge Medical.

This strategic partnership, effective from December 13, 2024, brings together Osteotec's established presence in the UK with Highridge Medical's innovative spinal solutions, strengthening Osteotec's growing spine product portfolio and enhancing opportunities for both patient outcomes and market growth.

Highridge Medical, headquartered in Westminster, Colorado, is the world's largest privately held spine company and a global leader in implantable spine solutions designed to address diverse surgical challenges. Its comprehensive product range of implants, fixation systems and biologics are supported by extensive clinical evidence and training programmes to equip surgeons with the tools and expertise needed for success. In partnering with Highridge Medical, Osteotec underscores its commitment to providing surgeons with tried and tested products and robust support systems.

Dean Stockwell, Osteotec Sales and Marketing Director, said: "We are proud to collaborate with Highridge Medical, a globally recognised innovator in spinal solutions. This partnership represents a significant step forward for Osteotec as we expand our spine portfolio and strengthen our ability to support surgeons in delivering exceptional patient care. With Highridge's comprehensive products and training, we are confident in driving improved clinical outcomes while increasing our presence in the UK spine market."

The agreement marks a new chapter in Osteotec's strategic expansion, adding another premium partner to its portfolio. By leveraging Highridge Medical's advanced spine technologies and solutions, Osteotec aims to not only enhance the options available to surgeons but also drive increased sales and market share in the region. With a focus on innovation, quality and support, this partnership ensures that Osteotec remains at the forefront of providing solutions that meet the evolving needs of both surgeons and patients.

"Osteotec's established reputation and deep connections within the surgical community make them an ideal partner," said Rebecca Whitney, Highridge Medical Chief Executive Officer. "Together, we look forward to advancing spinal care in the UK, delivering comprehensive training to empower surgeons and improve lives."

Editor's Notes

About Osteotec

Osteotec is a manufacturer and distributor of medical devices headquarter in Newbury, UK, with offices in Dublin and Malmö. Established in 1993, Osteotec has been supplying into the NHS and private healthcare sectors for the past 31 years.

Osteotec manufactures and distributes the Osteotec Silicone Finger, ChiroKlip and the Concentric Bone Graft System and is a distributor for world-leading orthopaedic partners including SI-BONE, TriMed, Enovis and Cerapedics.

About Highridge Medical

Highridge Medical is a global medical device company focused on designing and commercializing novel and proprietary products and solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spine disorders. With a strong portfolio supported by extensive clinical evidence, Highridge is committed to improving spine care by partnering with the surgeon community to drive product and clinical innovation.

