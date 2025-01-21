Anzeige
Dienstag, 21.01.2025
WKN: A3DBBA | ISIN: NL0015000LU4
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.01.2025 17:10 Uhr
Iveco Group N.V. announces Senior Leadership Team changes

Finanznachrichten News

Turin, 21stJanuary 2025. Iveco Group N.V. (EXM: IVG) today announces changes to its Senior Leadership Team (SLT). Effective immediately, Domenico Nucera will assume the newly created role of Chief Quality & Operations Officer and Claudio Passerini will take over as President, Bus Business Unit. Both will report directly to Olof Persson, CEO of Iveco Group.

Iveco Group's new Quality & Operations function will regroup and centralise all Quality departments and incorporate Manufacturing and Supply Chain. Integrated Quality & Operations will connect every operational aspect of the business - from sourcing to production and delivery - enabling the Group to work even more cohesively and efficiently.

The new function will be under the leadership of Domenico Nucera, who has led the Bus Business Unit of Iveco Group since its inception. Nucera brings to the role his expertise built up throughout his career, which he began in 2003 in the Powertrain business. Over the years, Nucera has assumed positions of increasing responsibility in process engineering, quality, manufacturing engineering and international operations.

Claudio Passerini has a long history in the automotive industry at multi-national companies in Italy, Brazil, Russia and Germany, developing expertise in B2B sales, private equity funds, commercial turnaround, and transformation projects. In February 2022 Passerini joined Iveco Group, first as Head of Transformation then as Head of Powertrain Sales & Marketing. Passerini will now drive the Group's Bus Business Unit in continuing to deliver sustainable people transport.

Angela Qu, previously Chief Supply Chain Officer, has elected to leave the organisation to pursue other interests, while Ángel Rodríguez Lagunilla, previously Chief Manufacturing Officer, will become Head of Manufacturing Operations, reporting to Domenico Nucera and maintaining a pivotal role in the development of the Group's production value chain.

Olof Persson, CEO, Iveco Group, said: "This announcement marks a key milestone in Iveco Group's journey towards excellence and demonstrates our commitment to placing quality even more at the centre of our operations. Under this new model, we are strengthening our strategic approach to manufacturing, sourcing and logistics, while increasing our focus on delivering quality products and maximising customer satisfaction. With this evolution, I am confident that Domenico and Claudio will bring their broad range of expertise to help lead our success. I thank Angela for her contributions in our first years as an independent company and I look forward to continuing to count on Ángel's vast experience in manufacturing."

Iveco Group N.V.

Media Contacts:
Francesco Polsinelli, Tel: +39 335 1776091
Fabio Lepore, Tel: +39 335 7469007
E-mail: mediarelations@ivecogroup.com

Investor Relations:
Federico Donati, Tel: +39 011 0073539
E-mail: investor.relations@ivecogroup.com

Attachment

  • 20250121_PR_Iveco_Group_SLT_Announcements (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/482379b8-8ab9-417a-a78e-182bdfc91a01)

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
