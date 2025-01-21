FedEx Corporation: FedEx Strengthens Environmental Conservation Efforts in Collaboration With Society of Wilderness

Protecting Taiwan's Water Resources to Preserve Aquatic and Marine Ecosystems

Federal Express Corporation (FedEx), one of the world's largest express transportation companies, has recently partnered with the Society of Wilderness (SoW) to tackle water resource challenges. As part of this initiative, FedEx encouraged team members and their families to join a riverside cleanup along the Touchian River in Hsinchu. After several hours of dedicated effort, the team successfully removed nearly 181 kilograms of waste. This accomplishment highlights the strong commitment FedEx has for environmental stewardship and its positive contribution to Taiwan's ecological sustainability.

The Touchian River, which plays a critical role in the Greater Hsinchu area, was selected for the cleanup due to its importance in supplying over 90% of the local water, supporting agriculture, sustaining livelihoods, and being essential for the operations at the Hsinchu Science Park. Notably, Taiwan's high-tech sector, which relies heavily on electronic components-its largest export in 20231-benefits significantly from this water resource.

"FedEx is committed to fostering sustainable development in the communities we serve and supporting local environmental conservation efforts," said Michael Chu, managing director of FedEx Taiwan. "The Touchian River is a vital resource for the Hsinchu area, and our ongoing partnership with the Society of Wilderness underscores our dedication to environmental stewardship and corporate social responsibility. We are committed to enhancing Taiwan's ecological environment, growing alongside local communities, and pursuing a more sustainable future through our actions."

"A clean river is the key to a blue sea," said Liu Yueh-Mei, Honorary Chairperson of the Society of Wilderness. "We are excited to collaborate once again with FedEx, focusing on Taiwan's water resources. According to the results of these two riverside clean-up events, the most common debris were plastic bottles, plastic bags, and disposable utensils. This emphasizes the importance of reducing plastic usage and reminds us to minimize the reliance of single-use products from everyday activities to achieve environmental sustainability. Additionally, numerous large waste items were discovered in the streams, highlighting the urgent need to prevent dumping trash or wastewater into our waterways to preserve their cleanliness. The Society of Wilderness eagerly anticipate more companies, organizations, and individuals, like FedEx, to join in protecting our land, rivers, and oceans, for a cleaner, sustainable future."

In addition to organizing two cleanup events on December 14 and 28, 2024, FedEx partnered with the Society of Wilderness to hold an environmental education seminar titled "For Blue Seas, Start with Clean Streams." This initiative aimed to explore the beauty of Taiwan's aquatic and marine environments while educating team members on the importance of protecting the natural world. Through these hands-on cleanup events and educational seminars, FedEx team members are inspired to incorporate sustainability into their daily lives, particularly by reducing the use of disposable plastic items. FedEx actively supports sustainable practices, collaborating with local NGOs to promote environmental sustainability and foster a virtuous cycle.

1https://www.ey.gov.tw/state/6A206590076F7EF/8b5032af-1a67-4c02-bd16-8791aa459cd2

