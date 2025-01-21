Anzeige
Dienstag, 21.01.2025
ACCESS Newswire
21.01.2025 17:26 Uhr
83 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

WorkMax Launches Redesigned Website to Enhance Client Experience

Finanznachrichten News

PAYSON, UTAH / ACCESS Newswire / January 21, 2025 / WorkMax, a leading provider of construction time tracking software, is excited to unveil its newly redesigned website, which was upgraded to give visitors a smoother, more tailored digital experience.

The new website highlights the WorkMax platform's versatility in serving various roles and trades across the construction industry. Whether individuals want to know how WorkMax can transform their daily operations or are just interested in learning more about the mobile app's innovative features - including time tracking, asset management, scheduling and customizable mobile forms - there are resources for all construction professionals throughout the site.

Foundation Software CEO Mike Ode emphasizes that this revamp is part of the company's larger goal to create valuable user experiences.

"The goal for all our (product) websites is to provide the construction community with resources for industry education," Ode said. "This newest redesign is just one small example of our commitment to providing consistent and fresh educational content while also helping contractors understand the technology tools and services that could improve their business."

Designed for flexibility, the WorkMax site is now live and offers a modern, clutter-free layout with simple navigation. Visit www.workmax.com to start looking around!

Contact Information

Tracie Kuczkowski
VP of Marketing
tak@foundationsoft.com
(800) 246-8000 x 7933

Samantha Ann Illius
Marketing Relations Coordinator and Influence Specialist
sillius@foundationsoft.com
(800) 811-5926 x 4823

.

SOURCE: WorkMax



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
