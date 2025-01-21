Anzeige
Dienstag, 21.01.2025
WKN: A143TN | ISIN: SE0007578141
München
21.01.25
08:57 Uhr
0,189 Euro
+0,041
+27,84 %
PR Newswire
21.01.2025 17:42 Uhr
73 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Minesto AB: Invitation to Minesto seminar, 3 February 2025 at Nordic House in the Faroe Islands

Finanznachrichten News

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Minesto, leading ocean energy developer, welcomes stakeholders, authorities, business community as well as the public and media to a seminar on the Faroe Islands' opportunity to reach 100% renewable energy by unlocking the power of the Faroese tides. The seminar will take place on 3 February 2025, 16.30-18.15 at the Nordic House in Torshavn, Faroe Islands.

Warm welcome to the Nordic House to take part in Minesto's afternoon seminar on the Faroe Islands' opportunity to reach 100% renewable energy by unlocking the power of the Faroese tides.

The program includes an introduction of the company and the technology, and how the Faroe Islands is pioneering tidal energy, evolving into a role model for islands and ocean economies around the world in the global energy transition.

Minesto's CEO Dr Martin Edlund will present a 200MW buildout ambition. To follow, an invited panel will discuss the advantages and challenges ahead.

Light refreshments will be provided. The event is open to the public and free-of-charge to attend. The presentation and discussions will be held in English.

Please register your attendance here prior to the event:

Registration for Minesto Seminar 3 February at Nordic House

"Our vision for a sustainable energy system in the Faroe Islands - unlocking one of the world's most valuable tidal resource":

Date: 3rd February 2025, Monday

Time: 16.30-18:15

Venue: Nordic House, Tórshavn

Address: Norðari Ringvegur 14, 100 Tórshavn

CONTACT:

Press contact

Cecilia Sernhage, Chief Communications Officer
+46 735 23 71 58
press@minesto.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/minesto-ab/r/invitation-to-minesto-seminar--3-february-2025-at-nordic-house-in-the-faroe-islands,c4094174

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14621/4094174/3215709.pdf

Invitation Minesto seminar 3 February 2025 at Nordic House, Torshavn

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/invitation-to-minesto-seminar-3-february-2025-at-nordic-house-in-the-faroe-islands-302356351.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
