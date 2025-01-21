BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Exchange Rate Set
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 21
BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc (LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)
Dividend Exchange Rate Set
Please note that the exchange rate for the quarterly interim dividend, previously announced on 2 January 2025, has been set at 1.228611, which will make the GBP equivalent dividend payable 4.004522 pence per share (USD dividend 4.92 cents per share) which is payable to shareholders on 7 February 2025 (to shareholders on the register on 10 January 2025).
Graham Venables
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: 0203 649 3432
21 January 2025
