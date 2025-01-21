BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Exchange Rate Set

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 21

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc (LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)

Dividend Exchange Rate Set

Please note that the exchange rate for the quarterly interim dividend, previously announced on 2 January 2025, has been set at 1.228611, which will make the GBP equivalent dividend payable 4.004522 pence per share (USD dividend 4.92 cents per share) which is payable to shareholders on 7 February 2025 (to shareholders on the register on 10 January 2025).

Graham Venables

for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary



Tel: 0203 649 3432

21 January 2025