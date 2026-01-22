BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Exchange Rate Set
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 22
BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc (LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)
Dividend Exchange Rate Set
Please note that the exchange rate for the quarterly interim dividend, previously announced on 2 January 2026, has been set at 1.344924 which will make the GBP equivalent dividend payable 5.383203 pence per share (USD dividend 7.24 cents per share) which is payable to shareholders on 6 February 2026 (to shareholders on the register on 16 January 2026).
Graham Venables
for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary
Tel: 0203 649 3432
22 January 2026
