BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Exchange Rate Set

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 22

BlackRock Latin American Investment Trust plc (LEI: UK9OG5Q0CYUDFGRX4151)

Dividend Exchange Rate Set

Please note that the exchange rate for the quarterly interim dividend, previously announced on 2 January 2026, has been set at 1.344924 which will make the GBP equivalent dividend payable 5.383203 pence per share (USD dividend 7.24 cents per share) which is payable to shareholders on 6 February 2026 (to shareholders on the register on 16 January 2026).

Graham Venables

for and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited

Company Secretary



Tel: 0203 649 3432

22 January 2026