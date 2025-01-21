Washington, D.C.--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2025) - The Alliance for a Healthier America (AHA!) today announced the launch of a comprehensive eight-tier certification program designed to transform food product transparency and health standards in the United States. The new certification system, modeled after the successful Global Animal Partnership (GAP) framework, will provide consumers with clear insights into the health and safety standards of food products.

"This groundbreaking certification program bridges the gap between European and U.S. food standards while giving consumers unprecedented transparency about what they're eating," said Brian Vetter, Director of the Alliance for a Healthier America. "For the first time, Americans will have access to a standardized, tiered system that clearly communicates the health implications of their food choices."

The certification program features eight distinct levels, starting with baseline requirements that align with minimum European food safety standards. Each subsequent tier represents increasingly stringent health and safety criteria, culminating in the highest level that incorporates cutting-edge research and development in clean food production.

Key features of the certification program include: - Comprehensive evaluation of ingredients and production methods - Clear labeling system for easy consumer understanding - Transparent communication of potential health impacts - Progressive standards that encourage manufacturer improvement - Regular audits and compliance monitoring

"This initiative represents a significant shift in how we approach food safety and transparency in the United States," stated Kristen Dittami. "Manufacturers now have a clear roadmap for improving their products, while consumers gain the power to make more informed decisions about their food choices."

Initial certification assessments have already begun, with the first certified products expected to appear on shelves by as early as March. The program will initially focus on Food and Beauty products before expanding to cover all consumer packaged products available to the American consumer.

About Alliance for a Healthier America:

The Alliance for a Healthier America is dedicated to transforming the food landscape in the United States through innovative programs and standards that promote healthier choices and greater transparency in the food industry.

