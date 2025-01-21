The Bangladeshi authorities are seeking proposals to build 10 PV plants with each a capacity of 50 MW across several regions. The Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) has launched a tender for the construction of 10 solar power plants each having a 50 MW electricity generation capacity, in ten different locations across the country. The plants will be set up close to the existing grid substations in Cox's Bazar, Gopalganj, Chuadanga, Nilphamari, Panchagarh, Faridpur, Habiganj, and Mymensingh districts. Bid documents have become available from January 8 this year and will remain open for ...

