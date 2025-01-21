Five major Chinese PV manufacturer issued profit warnings this week. JinkoSolar issued its 2024 earnings forecast, predicting a net profit of between CNY80 million ($10. 9 million) and CNY120 million, marking a drastic decline of 98. 39% to 98. 92% from the previous year. The company reported a net profit of CNY7. 44 billion in 2023. JinkoSolar attributed the substantial decrease in profitability to heightened industry competition and rising trade protectionism in overseas markets, which have strained the profitability across its integrated solar module business. However, JinkoSolar remains optimistic ...

