EVCS and Clean & Prosperous Institute Secure $25 Million in Funding to Expand EV Infrastructure in Washington State

EVCS , one of the largest electric vehicle (EV) fast-charging network operators on the West Coast, and Clean & Prosperous Institute (CPI) are excited to announce the award of a $25 million grant to fund the development of 43 new EV charging locations across Washington state. The grant, awarded by the Washington State Department of Commerce under the Climate Commitment Act (CCA), will significantly expand EV charging infrastructure across Washington State.

As the subcontractor, EVCS will build public DC Fast chargers at various statewide locations, including grocery stores, malls, museums, hospitals, and libraries. Seventeen of these sites will be at shopping malls, ensuring convenient and accessible charging for EV drivers. Many of the chargers will be over 150kW in power, providing drivers with faster charging options. The project will also include numerous Level 2 chargers to further enhance availability throughout the state, offering a comprehensive solution to meet the growing demand for EV charging.

"Expanding electric vehicle charging infrastructure is crucial for Washington state to meet its clean energy goals," said CPI Executive Director, Michael Mann. "Through our Charging Forward Together partnership with EVCS, we will bring over 120 powerful charging stations to locations across the state."

"We are thrilled to partner with Clean & Prosperous Institute on this pivotal project," said EVCS CEO, Gustavo Occhiuzzo. "This funding allows us to rapidly expand our network presence in Washington and support their growing demand for electric vehicles."

The Climate Commitment Act supports Washington's goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 95% by 2050. This project is an essential component of the state's strategy to bolster EV adoption by providing reliable and convenient charging solutions, ensuring that drivers can charge their vehicles while going about their daily routines. Additionally, the project prioritizes installations in overburdened communities and tribal land, ensuring that the benefits of clean transportation reach communities that have historically been underserved.

The Washington State Department of Commerce praised the collaboration, emphasizing the importance of investments in clean transportation. "This collaboration shows Commerce's commitment to make sure no community is left behind as we transition to clean energy. Paired with our successful EV Instant Rebate program, which helped more than 6,100 residents drive away in a new EV within just 90 days of opening, this investment is making electric vehicles more affordable and accessible," said Jennifer Grove, Interim Assistant Director for the Washington State Department of Commerce Energy Division.

About EVCS:

EVCS was founded in 2018 and has quickly become the largest privately held, electric vehicle fast charging network on the West Coast, home to 50% of the EVs in the U.S. EVCS is committed to leading the electric transportation revolution by rapidly expanding access to fast, affordable, reliable, and conveniently located public EV charging. Powered by 100% renewable energy, EVCS is disrupting the mobility industry through a turn-key approach that utilizes public and private funding sources to accelerate the installation of fast charging stations. EVCS has secured private and public funding to install, own, and operate over 1,400 chargers across over 300 public and private site hosts, including Fortune 500 companies and underrepresented communities. In addition, EVCS offers EV drivers flexible subscription charging plans. This includes unlimited charging plans designed for gig and high-mileage drivers, with significant potential savings. For more information, visit www.evcs.com .

About Clean and Prosperous Institute:

The Clean & Prosperous Institute (formerly the Low Carbon Prosperity Institute) works to responsibly tackle climate change and carbon reduction at the state level. We leverage resources, prioritize truth-telling, and strive for improved government and private-sector collaboration. Our core focus is system design, delivering technically accurate, long-term greenhouse gas reduction strategies that guide policy decisions. We thoroughly explore opportunities and complex risk factors associated with crafting climate policy from the state level upward. We strongly believe in the power of business leadership, bipartisan problem-solving, and data-driven public policy.

About Washington State Department of Commerce:

The Washington State Department of Commerce works with local governments, businesses, community-based organizations and tribes to strengthen communities. The department's diverse portfolio of more than 100 programs and effective public and private partnerships promote sustainable community and economic development to help all Washingtonians thrive. For more information, visit commerce.wa.gov .

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Justin Arita

Senior Growth Manager, EVCS

justina@evcs.com

Lee Keller

Strategic Communications, Clean and Prosperous Institute

lee@thekellergroup.com

Ellen Yoffee

Communications Consultant, Washington State Department of Commerce

ellen.Yoffee@commerce.wa.gov

SOURCE: EVCS

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire