Spring Bank Announces Grand Opening of New Branch in Red Hook, Brooklyn

Bringing Mission-Based Banking to a Banking Dessert in Brooklyn

Spring Bank is proud to announce the grand opening of its newest branch in Red Hook, Brooklyn. This new location, 356 Van Brunt Street, Brooklyn, NY, will further our mission to expand access to financial services for consumers and small businesses in underserved neighborhoods.

Red Hook, a vibrant and diverse community, has faced challenges in accessing essential banking services and had previously been one of New York City's "banking desserts." Spring Bank aims to address this scarcity and provide residents and local businesses with financial tools and services to create wealth and financial security.

Grand Opening Celebration Details:

Date: January 23, 2025

Time: 9:30AM

Location: 356 Van Brunt Street, New York, NY

Event Highlights: Ribbon-cutting ceremony with community leaders and refreshments from local businesses.

"We are excited to open our doors in Red Hook, a neighborhood that, like others in New York City, has faced barriers to banking access," said Akbar Rizvi, President of Spring Bank. "Our goal is to bring affordable, equitable financial services to this community and provide the support that many families and small businesses need to grow, succeed, and build a better future."

The Red Hook branch will offer a full range of banking services, including personal and business banking, small business loans, and financial education programs. Customers can expect the same personalized service and commitment to excellence that Spring Bank is known for.

We invite all members of the Red Hook community to join us in celebrating this exciting new chapter.

About Spring Bank :

Spring Bank is a locally owned and operated community bank dedicated to providing exceptional financial services to individuals, families, and businesses throughout New York City. Spring Bank was founded in 2007 with a mission of financial inclusion. We are the only new Bank to have headquartered in the Borough of the Bronx in 50 years. Spring Bank is a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) and has received numerous awards from the U.S. Treasury CDFI fund in the past decade in support of our work providing capital in underinvested communities. Spring Bank was also the first B Corp bank in the State of New York and is proud to be amongst the highest scoring B Corp banks in the nation.

