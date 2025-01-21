Procure Analytics Adds Master Data Transformation Capability Through Acquisition of IMA

IMA's proprietary technology and 35-year success record will help power Procure Analytics' rapidly growing portfolio of $2.5 billion in indirect spend

Procure Analytics, the leading provider of procurement solutions for manufacturing and industrial companies, today announced the acquisition of IMA, Ltd., an AI-driven software and data solutions provider specializing in MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Operations) inventory management.

This strategic acquisition strengthens Procure Analytics' ability to deliver impactful solutions that address the critical challenge of MRO data quality. IMA is a leader in MRO data cleansing and governance with their custom software solution. Clean, accurate data, results in strong ROI for IMA clients through optimized MRO spend, reduced inventory stocks, and increased operational efficiency.

"As a data and tech-enabled group purchasing organization, adding IMA to our offerings made perfect sense" said Suja Katarya, CEO of Procure Analytics. "IMA's deep understanding of MRO data, combined with a database of 30 million parts and an innovative software approach, empowers our members with tools and insights to achieve procurement excellence in MRO."

"In today's digital age, accurate, standardized inventory data is an untapped resource that can unlock value across an organization. Usable data enables complex analytics for predictive maintenance, inventory management, and cost optimization," said Troy Miller, CEO of IMA, Ltd. "Joining forces with Procure Analytics presents a unique opportunity to expand IMA's reach and impact within the manufacturing and industrial sectors."

This acquisition marks another significant milestone for Procure Analytics and its commitment to providing innovative and impactful solutions that address the evolving needs of its members. Procure Analytics acquired Direct Sourcing Solutions Inc. (DSSI) in 2024 to expand its tail spend management solution, Amicus, across an international network of suppliers.

About Procure Analytics

Procure Analytics (PA) is the leading data-enabled procurement services company with over $2.5B in spend under management. PA offers a comprehensive approach to efficiently manage critical-to-operations spend, employing a leveraged GPO model for strategic suppliers, and Amicus Spend Management, a digital platform and buy desk, for tail spend. Members benefit from PA's purchasing leverage, proprietary spend analytics, category expertise and white-glove implementation resources to deliver impactful, bottom-line results for their organizations. Learn more about Procure Analytics by clicking here or contact info@procureanalytics.com.

About IMA

Founded in 1989, IMA Ltd. Provides world-class master data management, specializing in Data Cleansing, Governance, and Inventory Optimization solutions. IMA has assisted manufacturing and inventory asset-intensive organizations worldwide in their efforts to improve maintenance efficiency, reduce inventory costs, and optimize procurement performance. Learn more about IMA by clicking here or contact info@imaltd.com.

