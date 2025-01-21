Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc.: LogoTags to Showcase Challenge Coins and Other Promotional Products at 2025 Dixie Fire School

Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc.'s Promotional Products Division to Feature Merchandise at Premier Exhibition Booth

LogoTags (www.logotags.com), a division of Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc., is excited to participate in the 2025 Dixie Fire School from March 7-9, 2025, in Elizabethtown, Kentucky. This premier event for first responders provides a platform for emergency service professionals to enhance their skills, network with peers, and explore the latest tools and resources tailored to their needs.

LogoTags will display its extensive range of custom promotional products, including:

Custom challenge coins and military challenge coins

Embroidered patches for uniforms

Dog tags for identification and branding

Bottle openers, race medals and award medals, and metal tags

Lapel pins, keychains, and silicone bracelets

Custom challenge coins and military challenge coins, which traditionally bear an organization's insignia or logo, have a rich history as symbols of membership and pride. Today, they remain an integral part of fire department culture across the nation.

LogoTags sets itself apart by offering custom challenge coins made of the highest quality brass with no setup charges, unlimited art changes, and free digital proofs. These unique benefits underscore our commitment to providing exceptional value and service to our customers. "We are proud to support the fire service community by offering high-quality custom products that honor their dedication and service," explains Fire Chief Dave Goldsmith (Ret.), LogoTags' Sales Representative.

Attendees are invited to visit the LogoTags booth to review samples and discuss unique customization options with our team. Free design consultations will be available on-site.

Registration for the 2025 Dixie Fire School is now open. To learn more about the event, visit Dixie Fire School Website.

More about Ball Chain Manufacturing Co. Inc. and LogoTags, a division of Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc.:

The current owners honor their great-grandfather and grandfather who started Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. (Ball Chain) in a small garage behind their home in the Bronx, New York. The company has been family owned and operated since 1938. Ball Chain is now the world's largest manufacturer of ball chains, seen on military dog tags, ceiling fans, handbags, and light pulls, among many other goods. The company manufactures more than 4 million feet of product per week at its Mount Vernon, New York, factory. Ball Chain is the exclusive supplier of chain to the U.S. Armed Forces for the iconic dog tag ID necklace work by U.S. servicemen and servicewomen (all ball chains are made in the USA). LogoTags, Ball Chain's custom promotional products division, provides custom dog tags, challenge coins, bottle openers, lapel pins, pure silver challenge coins, and metal tags, to name just a few items. LogoTags fabricates custom promotional products at its Mount Vernon, New York, manufacturing facility and works with longtime production partners overseas to bring customers the finest items from across the globe. We put our heart into everything we do.

SOURCE: Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire