WGI Inc.: WGI Welcomes Dave Bagnall as Chief Human Resources Officer

Based in West Palm Beach, Florida, Bagnall joins the firm's Senior Leadership Team

WGI President Gregory Sauter proudly announces that Dave Bagnall joined the firm as Chief Human Resources Officer in its West Palm Beach headquarters.

The addition of Dave solidifies WGI's Senior Leadership Team, positioning the company to continue as a standout among the country's national design and professional services firms. WGI is a market leader in technology-based engineering, planning, and design solutions for the construction of public infrastructure and real estate development.

Dave brings over two decades of Human Resources leadership experience to WGI, partnering with senior executives to build high-performing teams across the home improvement industry as well as the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT).

With a reputation for developing advanced solutions and energizing teams, Dave combines strategic thinking with a passion for fostering collaboration and growth. A lifelong learner, he stays ahead of industry trends, uniting stakeholders to achieve shared goals while empowering individuals and teams to reach their full potential. His expertise and leadership will play a pivotal role in helping to drive WGI's continued success.

Gregory -- WGI's President -- expressed his enthusiasm for Dave's addition to the company: "It is with great excitement that we welcome Dave to WGI's Senior Leadership Team as Chief Human Resources Officer. Dave's exceptional expertise in HR strategy, combined with his unwavering passion for cultivating people-first cultures, makes him an outstanding fit. His alignment with WGI's core values, Passion for People, and ability to inspire and lead will undoubtedly strengthen our culture, elevate our team, and drive meaningful progress across the organization."

Dave earned his Bachelor of Arts in Speech Communications, graduating Cum Laude from Bob Jones University, and is currently pursuing a Master's Degree in Executive Leadership at Liberty University. Additionally, Dave holds the globally recognized Society for Human Resource Management Certified Professional (SHRM-CP) certification, underscoring his operational-level expertise in human resources.

In his new role, Dave will lead an HR strategy aligning with the organization's overall business plan and strategic direction. He will focus on enhancing company culture, boosting employee engagement, and advancing talent management. Additionally, Dave will oversee performance optimization, benefits, training, development, and comprehensive total rewards to ensure a thriving, high-performing workforce.

Dave expressed his enthusiasm regarding his new role and arrival at WGI, stating, "When considering joining a new company, it's important to look at financial performance, innovation, and strategic vision. In all those areas, WGI shows strength and remarkable growth potential. However, what excites me about this role is the conversations I had with the people at WGI; I met people genuinely passionate about what they do at every level and in every part of the business. Clearly, this is a winning team, and I look forward to seeing what we accomplish together!"

ABOUT WGI

As a multidisciplinary consulting firm, WGI has 25 offices in eight states and serves an active client base in over 49 states. WGI specializes in roadway engineering, structural engineering, environmental sciences, water resources, geospatial services, land surveying, subsurface utility engineering, land development, municipal engineering, mobility planning, parking solutions, building restoration, landscape architecture, architecture, land planning, and MEP engineering. In 2024, ENR ranked WGI #171 on its list of the Top 500 Design Firms in the United States. ENR Magazine also named WGI its 2021 Design Firm of the Year in the southeast United States. For more information, please visit www.wginc.com.

WGI Company Contacts:

Will Schnier, P.E.

Chief Marketing Officer

Will.Schnier@wginc.com

512.669.5560

Gregory Sauter

President

Gregory.Sauter@wginc.com

561.687.2220

Media Contact:

Kelly Owens

Alchemy Communications Group

ko@alchemycommgroup.com

O: 561.935.9953 x.101

M: 561.222.4958

SOURCE: WGI Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire