College Teams Worldwide Invited to Compete in MassRobotics Form and Function Robotics Challenge

MassRobotics Opens Applications for Third Annual Form and Function Robotics Challenge

MassRobotics announces its third annual Form and Function Robotics Challenge , presented this year by Altium, AMD, Analog Devices, Autodesk, Copley Controls, Danfoss, FESTO, Harmonic Drive, Igus, Lattice Semiconductor, Maxon, Mitsubishi Electric, and Novanta. This challenge is designed for college student teams to showcase their unique robotics projects. Teams from anywhere around the world are encouraged to enter. Selected teams will be competing for a grand prize of $10,000, along with $1,000 prizes for second and third place and a $1,000 Audience Choice award. The culmination of the challenge will be in-person presentations to industry, investors, and community members at the Robotics Summit & Expo in Boston from April 30 to May 1st.

The challenge provides students an opportunity to show unique approaches to a wide range of problem cases. The solutions must be well presented and work to the best of their prototyping capability, ala Form and Function.

"As a long-term sponsor of MassRobotics, Harmonic Drive looks forward to participating in events that support local educational programs with a passion for projects where students are excited about the world of robotics and can learn about why our motion control products are so unique," said Adam Farley, Regional Sales Engineer at Harmonic Drive

"The challenge opens the gates for academics around the world to showcase their novel tech to industry. Overall it's a great experience for students getting ready for careers in robotics," said Russell Nickerson, Partnership Engagement Liaison at MassRobotics

Prior year's winners include: Tufts University, Seoul National University, Harvard University, Wentworth Institute of Technology, the University of British Columbia, MIT, Indiana University Bloomington, and WPI.

You can learn more here: https://www.massrobotics.org/form-function-challenge/ Applications will be open until Feb 12, 2025.

About MassRobotics

MassRobotics is the largest independent robotics hub dedicated to accelerating robotics innovation, commercialization, and adoption. Our mission is to help create and scale the next generation of successful robotics and AI technology companies by providing entrepreneurs and startups with the workspace, resources, programming, and connections they need to develop, prototype, test, and commercialize their products and solutions. While MassRobotics originated and is headquartered in Boston, we are reaching and supporting robotics acceleration and adoption globally and are working with startups, academia, industry, and governments both domestically and internationally.

