BTX Precision Announces Acquisition of Chandler Industries

BTX Precision is pleased to announce it has completed the acquisition of Chandler Industries ("Chandler"). Chandler is the sixth acquisition for BTX since its inception, and its third in as many months.

Chandler Industries, Blaine, MN Headquarters

Constructed in 2022, the facility houses more than 100,000 square feet of state-of-the-art manufacturing equipment and capability.

By way of four production locations in Minnesota, Chandler serves a variety of leading customers in durable end markets including aerospace and defense, satellite, semiconductor, medical device, and more. In addition to their US footprint, Chandler also has a production unit in Chihuahua, Mexico capable of producing similarly challenging and complex machined parts.

BTX Precision's Group CEO Rick McIntyre shared, "the addition of Chandler aligns perfectly with BTX's mission to accelerate industrial advancement through partnership". McIntyre went on to say , "like the rest of the BTX business units, Chandler's customers view them as an extension of their organizations and rely on them to deliver world-class products and technology to the market."Chandler will continue to be led by Tom Ryan, who will serve as President of BTX's newest Business Unit. All operations at Chandler will continue in the normal course under Tom's direction and with the support of BTX.

"The entire team at Chandler is extremely excited about the future for both BTX Precision and Chandler Industries," said Tom Ryan. "The same drive, work ethic, and commitment to quality that define Chandler can also be found across all BTX member companies and within the leadership team."

About BTX Precision

BTX Precision is a privately held, capital sponsored precision manufacturing platform focused squarely on the corners of the supply chain which demand the most sophisticated and capable development and production partners. B (Build) T (To) X (Print, Specification, Standard, Desire, Etc) Precision signifies the contract manufacturing nature of the BTX family of companies' business, and the design for manufacturing partner role they often play. As such, BTX and its subsidiaries pride themselves on being a design and precision manufacturing extension of the partners in industry they serve.

BTX's strategic investments have positioned the company well both in terms of its manufacturing capabilities (complex milling, turning, additive manufacturing, laser machining, EDM, and fabrication) and geography with a well established footprint throughout North America. Their reach to and support of the most demanding customers in the most challenging industries continues to create a compelling competitive stance within the precision component manufacturing landscape.

For more information, please visit www.BTXPrecision.com or contact Jamie Goettler at jgoettler@btxprecision.com.

SOURCE: BTX Precision

