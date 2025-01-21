Anzeige
21.01.2025
Unveiling Carbonmark Direct: Carbon Credit Issuance for Emerging Carbon Removal Technologies

Finanznachrichten News

Carbonmark, the global carbon credits marketplace, proudly announces the launch of Carbonmark Direct, a groundbreaking platform designed to simplify and accelerate carbon credit issuance for project developers worldwide. This new blockchain-enabled solution empowers developers to leverage novel carbon removal methodologies to issue their carbon credits directly on-chain faster and cost-effectively.

DUBAI, AE / ACCESS Newswire / January 21, 2025 / Carbonmark, the global carbon credits marketplace, proudly announces the launch of Carbonmark Direct, a groundbreaking platform designed to simplify and accelerate carbon credit issuance for project developers worldwide. This new blockchain-enabled solution empowers developers to leverage novel carbon removal methodologies to issue their carbon credits directly on-chain faster and cost-effectively.

A Game-Changer for Project Developers

Designed for carbon project developers pioneering methodologies not yet recognized by traditional registries, Carbonmark Direct supports technologies including Ocean Fertilization, Direct Air Carbon Capture and Storage (DACCS), Bioenergy with Carbon Capture and Storage (BECCS), Ocean Alkalinity Enhancement, Enhanced Rock Weathering and many more. Carbonmark Direct transforms traditional carbon credit issuance by allowing developers to issue credits directly on-chain. These credits are transparently recorded on an immutable public blockchain, ensuring unparalleled auditability and credibility.

Key Features of Carbonmark Direct

Faster Credit Issuance: Issue credits within 2-3 weeks if verification is provided by a recognized third-party validation and verification body (VVB).

Cost-Effectiveness: Avoid the high costs associated with traditional market infrastructure.

Enhanced Transparency: Blockchain-based tracking ensures credits are auditable and credible. You can integrate any additional MRV sources, including satellite imaging, sensor data, and other essential data sources that support the project's impact.

Marketplace Access: Directly list, manage, and sell credits on the Carbonmark platform or via our API.

Unlocking Market Potential

Emerging technologies remove 1.3 million tons (0.0013 Gt) of CO2 annually-less than 0.1% of total carbon removal-but are growing faster than conventional methods. Innovations like Direct Air Capture, BECCS, and Ocean Alkalinity Enhancement face market entry challenges. Carbonmark Direct eliminates these barriers, facilitating faster scaling and greater climate impact. By streamlining credit issuance and ensuring transparent tracking, it accelerates the adoption of novel carbon removal solutions toward global net-zero goals.

"Carbonmark Direct is a game-changer," said Andrew Bonneau, Managing Director at Carbonmark. "Blockchain's traceability, transparency, and ability to automate market processes like purchases and retirements via smart contracts empower innovators to scale climate solutions faster and more effectively."

Get Started with Carbonmark Direct

Project developers interested in streamlined carbon credit issuance can learn more and begin onboarding by visiting Carbonmark Direct.

Contact Information:

Daria Frangopoulos
Head of Marketing
daria@carbonmark.com

SOURCE: Carbonmark



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
