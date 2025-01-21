Anzeige
21.01.2025
UnisLink Approved as Qualified Clinical Data Registry by CMS for 2025 MIPS Reporting Program

PHOENIX, ARIZONA / ACCESS Newswire / January 21, 2025 / UnisLink, a national leader in revenue cycle management (RCM) solutions, is thrilled to announce its recent approval by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) as a Qualified Clinical Data Registry (QCDR) for the 2025 Merit-based Incentive Payment System (MIPS) reporting program.

This significant achievement underscores UnisLink's commitment to enhancing healthcare organizations' operational efficiency and billing accuracy. As a QCDR, UnisLink is poised to assist healthcare providers in navigating the complexities of MIPS reporting, ultimately leading to improved care quality and better patient outcomes.

UnisLink's CQM Registry is a comprehensive, cloud-based solution designed to streamline MIPS reporting for individual clinicians, provider groups, and EHR vendors. Key features include:

  • Comprehensive Data Capture & Reporting: The registry supports all MIPS domains, including Quality, Promoting Interoperability, Improvement Activities, and MIPS Value Pathways (MVPs).

  • User-Friendly Dashboard: An intuitive web-based dashboard provides real-time insights into MIPS performance, including scores, potential incentives/penalties, and measure-level performance rates.

  • Streamlined Workflow: The registry simplifies data entry and attestation for providers and staff, improving efficiency and reducing administrative burden.

  • Robust Data Validation: Built-in data validation checks ensure data accuracy and minimize the risk of reporting errors.

  • Direct Submission to CMS: The registry facilitates seamless and secure submission of MIPS data directly to CMS.

"We are excited about our approval as a QCDR by CMS," said David Strand, CEO at UnisLink. "This recognition not only validates our efforts but also allows us to provide healthcare organizations with the tools they need to succeed in the evolving landscape of value-based care."

UnisLink remains dedicated to helping healthcare providers streamline their processes and improve their financial performance while meeting regulatory requirements. Their CQM Registry Service is a testament to this commitment, offering innovative solutions that drive success in today's competitive healthcare environment.

Contact Information

James Muir
SVP Sales
james.m@unislink.com
801-633-4444

.

SOURCE: UnisLink



