Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2025) - Backstageplay Inc. (TSXV: BP.H) (the "Company") announces that the TSX Venture Exchange has accepted amendments to its omnibus incentive plan which was approved by the Company's shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting that was held on December 20, 2024 (the "Meeting").

The Company's board of directors adopted certain "housekeeping" amendments to its omnibus incentive plan at the request of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Amended Omnibus Plan"), which amendments are of a "housekeeping nature" and do not affect the rights of the Company's securityholders. The Company was transferred to the NEX Board effective on Monday, August 19, 2024, and NEX provisions have also been incorporated into the Amended Omnibus Incentive Plan. The amendments are described in detail to the Company's Information Circular for the Meeting, and in follow up to the Company's February 8, 2024 news release, shareholders also approved at the Meeting an increase of an additional 256,510 common shares to be reserved for restricted share units under the Amended Omnibus Plan, to total a maximum of 2,068,783 common shares available for issuance from treasury. Any restricted share unit that has been cancelled or terminated without being paid out, shall be returned to the Amended Omnibus Plan.

The Amended Omnibus Plan provides flexibility to grant equity-based incentive awards in the form of stock options (option-based awards) on a rolling 10% basis of the issued and outstanding Common Shares at the time of grant and a 10% fixed portion of issuable Common Shares with respect to restricted share units (share-based awards).

For greater certainty, in accordance with NEX Policies, so long as the Company remains a NEX Issuer, the Company is not able to grant or issue security based compensation other than stock options.

A complete copy of the Amended Omnibus Plan has been SEDAR+ filed and is available for viewing under the Company's corporate profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca

About Backstageplay Inc.

Backstageplay, Inc. is an online and mobile entertainment and marketing company, engaged in the business of social gaming and retention software and services.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

S/Scott White

Scott White

Chief Executive Officer

