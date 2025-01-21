Anzeige
Dienstag, 21.01.2025
ACCESS Newswire
TigerDC Appoints Head of AI Data Center Project Development

Finanznachrichten News

TigerDC is proud to announce the appointment of Joshua Crass as Head of AI Data Center Project Development.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / January 21, 2025 / TigerDC, an innovator in AI-purpose built data center infrastructure, is proud to announce the appointment of Joshua Crass as Head of AI Data Center Project Development. With over two decades of experience across Google, Meta and CrowdStrike, Crass brings expertise in innovating data center development and operations to his new role at TigerDC.

Joshua Crass

Joshua Crass

Crass demonstrates an exceptional track record of innovating data center operations and infrastructure. At Google, he led efforts to optimize their data center processes, implementing solutions that improved efficiency and scalability. During his tenure at Meta, Joshua scaled their data center infrastructure, ensuring readiness to support global demand.

Crass's management of CrowdStrike's data center development and migration proved essential in expanding their global footprint. He directed the design and deployment of new data centers around the world, oversaw complex migrations, and played a key role in planning the build of CrowdStrike's first self-owned data centers - including site selection, team management, design, and contract negotiations.

"I'm excited to join TigerDC and contribute to its mission of delivering efficient, AI-purpose built data centers," said Joshua Crass. "With the increasing demand for AI infrastructure, TigerDC is poised to lead the industry in providing innovative and environmentally responsible solutions. I'm looking forward to working with them to create something truly impactful."

"We are excited to bring Joshua into TigerDC," said Jerry Tang, CEO of TigerDC. "His keen eye for data center development, operations, and exceptional leadership skills will be instrumental in scaling our AI-focused operations. Joshua's vision aligns perfectly with our commitment to excellence and sustainability, and we're confident that his contributions will shape the future of our organization."

TigerDC's mission to create the next generation of AI-ready, high-density, and environmentally sustainable data center infrastructure is advanced by the appointment of Joshua Crass.

About TigerDC

TigerDC specializes in developing cutting-edge, AI-ready data center infrastructure to meet the needs of the world's most demanding industries. By delivering immediate power for growing businesses and deploying the latest advancements in technology, TigerDC delivers innovative, environmentally responsible data center solutions that drive the AI revolution.

Visit TigerDC's website and LinkedIn page for more information.

Contact Information

Jason Dotson
Head of Marketing
jason.dotson@atlascloud.ai
214-878-3807

.

SOURCE: TigerDC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
