Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2025) - Upclean, a leader in innovative cleaning solutions, proudly announces its membership with ISSA, the worldwide cleaning industry association. This milestone not only underscores Upclean's commitment to excellence but also aligns its operations with globally recognized standards in quality, sustainability, and customer service.





"Our ISSA membership reinforces our mission to provide high-quality cleaning services that prioritize health, safety, and environmental sustainability," said Jess, Vice President of Upclean. "We are excited to integrate ISSA's resources to deliver exceptional value to our clients."

Upclean Cleaning Services has consistently demonstrated a dedication to enhancing the cleaning industry through its innovative approaches and customer-centric solutions. By joining ISSA, Upclean gains access to a wealth of resources, including advanced training and certifications that will further enhance its service delivery.

ISSA is a global trade association representing the cleaning industry. Through this membership, Upclean has access to advanced training, certifications, and resources that enhance service delivery. This partnership is a testament to Upclean's ongoing commitment to maintaining the highest standards of quality and sustainability in its operations.

Upclean's membership in ISSA guarantees adherence to globally recognized quality practices, ensuring that their services are not only effective but also environmentally responsible. The company is committed to sustainable solutions, utilizing environmentally safe products that protect both clients and the planet.

Upclean offers tailored cleaning solutions designed to meet the unique needs of both residential and commercial spaces. Their personalized approach ensures that each client receives the highest level of service, tailored to their specific requirements.

"Joining ISSA is a significant step for Upclean as it allows us to benchmark our services against the best in the world," said Upclean Janitor, CEO of Upclean. "We are committed to continuous improvement and delivering exceptional cleaning solutions to our clients."

Founded with the vision to redefine cleaning services, Upclean Cleaning Services offers cutting-edge Janitorial Services solutions designed for Residential, Commercial & Offices in Kelowna, Vernon, Invermere, Okanagan. For more information, visit their website or follow them on Facebook and Instagram.





About Upclean Founded with the vision to redefine cleaning services, Upclean Cleaning Services offers cutting-edge Janitorial Cleaning Services solutions designed for Residential, Commercial & Offices in Kelowna, Vernon, Invermere, Okanagan.

