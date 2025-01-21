Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 21.01.2025 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
STRONG BUY! Kurs eskaliert - A Star is Born!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 852523 | ISIN: US8425871071 | Ticker-Symbol: SOT
Tradegate
21.01.25
17:47 Uhr
81,94 Euro
+1,50
+1,86 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
DJ Utilities
1-Jahres-Chart
SOUTHERN COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SOUTHERN COMPANY 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
81,5181,5920:55
81,5081,5920:55
ACCESS Newswire
21.01.2025 20:38 Uhr
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Southern Company: Celebrating the Comeback of the Red-Cockaded Woodpecker

Finanznachrichten News

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / January 21, 2025 / Southern Company

Southern Company, along with its subsidiaries Alabama Power, Georgia Power, Mississippi Power and Virginia Natural Gas, is proud to celebrate the remarkable recovery of the red-cockaded woodpecker (RCW), which has been downlisted from endangered to threatened under the Endangered Species Act.

This achievement marks more than 50 years of dedicated conservation efforts by a coalition of federal and state agencies, private landowners and conservation groups.

"The recovery of the red-cockaded woodpecker exemplifies the power of public-private partnerships in achieving significant conservation milestones," said Dr.Mark Berry, senior vice president of Southern Company Services research, environment and sustainability. "Southern Company's dedication to environmental stewardship and collaborative conservation efforts underscores our commitment to preserving biodiversity and protecting our natural heritage. We remain steadfast in our efforts to ensure that the RCW and other species continue to thrive for generations to come."

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service recently announced this milestone, recognizing the collaborative efforts that have helped increase the RCW population. Known for its distinctive black-and-white plumage with a red streak in males, the bird has found sanctuary across Southern Company's territory, including longleaf pine forests restored across the Southeast.

In 2008, Georgia Power and Southern Company provided funding to assist the state of Georgia in purchasing the 9,200-acre Silver Lake Wildlife Management Area to focus on supporting the RCW. The tract contains extensive stands of mature longleaf pine habitat where more than 21 RCW family groups are found today.

The company also supported emergency habitat recovery efforts after Hurricane Michael in 2018 and provides habitat adjacent to Plant Hatch as part of the Georgia Department of Natural Resource's Safe Harbor program. In total, Georgia Power has played a vital role in restoring more than 1 million acres of longleaf pine forests across the state, providing essential habitat for the RCW.

Alabama Power has been instrumental in creating a safe habitat for the RCW at Lake Mitchell. The company's efforts include prescribed, controlled burns and the installation of artificial cavity inserts to provide the woodpeckers with ready nests. These initiatives have significantly contributed to the bird's population growth in Alabama.

The downlisting of the RCW is a significant achievement, but the work continues. Southern Company and its subsidiaries remain committed to ongoing conservation efforts to ensure the RCW not only survives but thrives for generations to come.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Southern Company on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Southern Company
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/southern-company
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Southern Company



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Gewinner im Megamarkt
Biotechnologie ist eine der bedeutendsten Zukunftstechnologien unserer Zeit. Zahlreiche Biotechnologie- und Pharmakonzerne haben sich unter anderem dem Kampf gegen Tumorerkrankungen verschrieben. Der weltweite Markt für Krebsmedikamente verzeichnet ein stetiges Wachstum. Für das Jahr 2025 wird ein Umsatz von etwa 190,3 Milliarden Euro prognostiziert, mit einer erwarteten jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 6,42% bis 2029, was zu einem geschätzten Marktvolumen von 244,1 Milliarden Euro führen würde.

Wir haben 3 aussichtsreiche Biotechnologieaktien mit Schwerpunkt Erforschung und Entwicklung von Wirkstoffen gegen Tumorerkrankungen ausfindig gemacht, die in den kommenden Monaten und Jahren erhebliches Aufwärtspotenzial versprechen und Vervielfachungspotenzial besitzen.

Fordern Sie jetzt unseren neuen kostenlosen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien durchstarten und zu Ihrem Börsenerfolg in 2025 beitragen könnten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.