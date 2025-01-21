This press release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 21, 2025) - Kyle McLean ("Kyle") announced today that through his company, Cirque Capital Management Ltd. ("Cirque"), he disposed of an aggregate of 2,272,000 Common shares (the "Shares") in the capital of the Woodbridge Resources Ltd. pursuant to a share purchase agreement entered into with each of Scott McLean, A. Murray Sinclair and Maija McLean dated January 21, 2025. The Shares were sold at a sale price of $0.02 per Share, for an aggregate sale price of $45,440 (the "Share Sale").

Immediately before the Share Sale, Kyle/Cirque held 2,272,000 Common shares (19.25%) in the capital of the Issuer. Following the Share Sale, Kyle/Cirque does not hold any securities of the Issuer.

A report respecting this disposition will be electronically filed with the Securities Commission in each jurisdiction where the Issuer is reporting and will be available for viewing on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

