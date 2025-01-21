~Contributing to the development of simulation technology through the use of High-Precision 3D Map data

Dynamic Map Platform Co., Ltd. (Head Office: Shibuya-ku, Tokyo; CEO President: Shuichi Yoshimura; "DMP") today announced that DMP has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with PTV Group, part of Umovity, (Headquarters: Karlsruhe, Germany; CEO: Christian U. Haas; "PTV") for the development of simulation technology in the fields of automotive and transportation engineering and its applications.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250121975679/en/

(left) PTV Group Managing Director Mobility Steve Perone (Right) Shuichi Yoshimura, CEO President (Photo: Business Wire)

The signing ceremony was held on January 5 (local time) at the Transportation Research Board (TRB) Annual Meeting 2025 in Washington, D.C.

PTV is a global company based in Germany that provides software for traffic modeling, simulation, and real-time traffic management. Under the MOU, DMP and PTV have agreed to combine DMP's High-Precision 3D Map data with PTV's traffic simulation software "PTV Vissim" to provide a more sophisticated simulation environment. Through this collaboration, DMP aims to further utilize 3D Map data in simulations, while PTV aims to expand the adoption of "PTV Vissim" mainly in the automotive industry.

Commenting on the partnership, Steve Perone, PTV's Managing Director Mobility, said, "Precise data is essential for creating realistic simulations. DMP's High-Precision 3D Map data will allow us to deliver Model2Go for PTV Vissim networks out of the box and in just a few days, unlocking a wealth of opportunities for both the automotive industry and traffic engineering."

Shuichi Yoshimura, DMP's President and CEO, stated, "PTV is a global provider of simulation software. By providing 3D Maps to PTV and PTV users around the world, it is possible to replicate a road network that is as close to reality as possible on a global scale. Through this partnership, we look forward to significant innovation in the automotive and transportation industries."

As a platform provider of high-precision 3D Map data, we will continue to collaborate with a wide range of industries and contribute to the creation of innovations in various industrial fields.

PTV Group is a leading global software company for traffic planning, simulation, and real-time management. With more than 40 years of experience in the fields of mobility, the Germany-based company provides soft-ware products based on proprietary algorithms ranging from microscopic and macroscopic modeling and simulation of traffic to real-time traffic management, benefiting more than 2,900 cities and municipalities. Bridgepoint acquired a majority stake in the company in January 2022 in order to further accelerate its growth together with shareholder Porsche Automobil Holding SE. Since 2023 PTV Group and Econolite are united under the brand Umovity.

Dynamic Map Platform was established based on the All-Japan System, which is supported by the Government of Japan and unifies Japanese companies, including 10 automobile manufacturers. Based in Japan, Dynamic Map Platform has group companies in the US, Germany, South Korea, and the Middle East, with currently about 300 staff members (consolidated).

As a high-precision 3D Data platform that replicates the real world in a digital space, Dynamic Map Platform supports innovation in various industries.

Established: June 2016

Headquarters: Shibuya-ku, Tokyo

Representative: YOSHIMURA Shuichi

Business: Providing high-precision 3D data for a variety of industries, including automated driving and ADAS.

URL: https://www.dynamic-maps.co.jp/en/index.html

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250121975679/en/

Contacts:

[For inquiries from the press regarding this news release]

Nomura, Public Relations Section, Dynamic Map Platform Co., Ltd.

NEXTSITE SHIBUYA BLDG. 12F, 2-12-4, Shibuya, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo, 150-0002, Japan

Phone Number: 03-6459-3445 Email: Nomura.Eriko@dynamic-maps.co.jp