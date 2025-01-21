Anzeige
Dienstag, 21.01.2025
WKN: 884296 | ISIN: US63633D1046 | Ticker-Symbol: WX6
Frankfurt
21.01.25
19:40 Uhr
67,00 Euro
+1,00
+1,52 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESS Newswire
21.01.2025 22:14 Uhr
National Health Investors: NHI Announces Fourth Quarter 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call Dates

Finanznachrichten News

MURFREESBORO, TN / ACCESS Newswire / January 21, 2025 / National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) announced details for the release of its results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024. NHI plans to issue its earnings release after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, and will host a conference call on the following day, Wednesday, February 26, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results. The number to call for this interactive teleconference is (888) 506-0062, with the access code 664117.

The live broadcast of the conference call will be available online at www.nhireit.com and at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/633/51852 on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The online replay will be available shortly after the call and remain available for one year.

About NHI

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals. For more information, visit www.nhireit.com.

Contact: Dana Hambly, Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations
Phone: (615) 890-9100

SOURCE: National Health Investors



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
